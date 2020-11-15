U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Self-Isolating After Being in Contact With COVID-Positive Person

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating again after being in contact with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.K. National Health Service’s Track and Trace system informed Johnson that he had been in contact with an infected person.

“The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the spokesperson added.

Johnson met with some members of parliament at his residence, 10, Downing Street, London, on Thursday morning. They included Lee Anderson, the member of parliament for Ashfield and Eastwood who later tested positive for coronavirus.

In March, Johnson tested positive for coronavirus. He spent a spell in intensive care in April before being discharged.

England is currently going through its current lockdown as the second wave of coronavirus is sweeping across Europe. According to the latest figures released on Sunday, the U.K. had 24,962 daily cases, with 168 deaths.

However, weekend figures are lower than weekdays because of a lag in reporting numbers. The number of daily cases on Thursday the past week touched 33,000, with 494 deaths.

The lockdown scenario in England will be reviewed Dec. 2. Cinemas remain closed across the country. Wales had a circuit breaker lockdown that lifted Nov. 9, with cinemas reopening then.