Global Leaders Hail Biden-Harris Win

National leaders around the world have welcomed the U.S. presidential election result after a halting few days that saw the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket triumph over the incumbent Donald Trump-Mike Pence duo.

“Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both,” tweeted Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday.

“Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage,” Trudeau said in an expanded statement.

“Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Johnson was particularly close to outgoing President Donald Trump.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi also enjoyed a close relationship with outgoing President Trump. They endorsed each other at rallies in the U.S. and India.

Modi continued: “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

“Chitti” is the Tamil term for aunt. Harris is of part Tamil heritage, an Indic culture that is strong in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, U.K., Canada and Western Europe.

“Congratulations! The American citizens have made their decision,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I look forward to working with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time.”

“Congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election as President of the United States of America. He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength,” tweeted Keir Starmer, leader of the U.K. Labour party, the main opposition to Johnson’s Conservative party in the U.K. parliament.

“And I want to congratulate @KamalaHarris on being elected Vice-President, the first woman of colour to take that role,” Starmer added.

“Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Millions of Americans of all backgrounds and ages have come together to vote for a better, more optimistic future.”

“This is also an important moment for the world. It is a chance to reassert America’s place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with Britain and other allies to defeat this pandemic and fight climate change.”

“Joe Biden and the Democrats have always shared Labour’s values and the links between our two parties remain strong. I am looking forward to building on this and forging an even stronger relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.A.”