Rihanna and Jay-Z’s Foundations Each Donate $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Rihanna,Jay-Z Rihanna and Jay-Z accept the award for best rap/sung collaboration for "Umbrella" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, in Los AngelesGrammy Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which has already made substantial donations to coronavirus-relief, today announced that an additional $1 million in grants towards COVID-19 response efforts will be matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. The funds, totaling a combined $2 million between the two foundations, will support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Last week, CLF announced $5 million in grants to on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of the coronavirus response to protect and prepare vulnerable and marginalized communities in the United States, Caribbean and in Africa for whom the full impact of the pandemic is still to come. This new round of emergency funding will support a variety of efforts led by organizations including the Mayor’s Fund for L.A.Fund for Public SchoolsAmerican Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and  the New York Immigration Coalition.

According to the announcement, specifically, funds will support:

  • Offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders;
  • Providing learning materials for the over 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents.
  • Ensuring child-care centers are clean, have smaller clusters of children and that all personnel are protected;
  • Supporting the expansion of home delivered meals for the elderly and meals for homeless populations in emergency shelters;
  • Providing emergency economic support and the expansion of rights for immigrants and undocumented workers,
  • Advocating for free testing and treatment for all New Yorkers, regardless of status; and
  • Provision of legal support to protect members of marginalized populations, including advocating for people to bereleased from jail and detention, encouraging voting and civic engagement during the COVID-19 response period andprotecting immigrant communities.

Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said, “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Gloria Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation said, “In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs:  shelter, health, nutrition and education.  The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

With the organization’s focus on efforts surrounding the COVID-19 response, CLF also announced today that it has decided to postpone this year’s annual Diamond Ball. The event, held every September, has raised more than $14 million for multiple charities largely focused on Caribbean countries.

Founded in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, the Clara Lionel Foundation works with community-based leaders and organizations around the world innovating high-impact approaches to education and emergency response and preparedness. CLF will continue to be engaged in COVID-19 response efforts and donations can be made via their website here.

 

