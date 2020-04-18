Lady Gaga Kicks Off ‘One World: Together at Home’ With Performance of ‘Smile’

Lady Gaga kicked off the “One World: Together at Home” telecast with a soulful performance of “Smile,” a classic popularized by Nat King Cole and Jimmy Durante.

Gaga, who coordinated with World Health Organization leaders, corporations and musicians for the virtual concert, opened the special, saying, “Tonight is not a fundraiser so put your wallets away. … The artists are here to say thank you.”

Gaga called the special “our love letter to the world.”

The pop star also shared videos of herself on her Instagram story listening and dancing along to the performances, including Elton John and Lizzo’s acts.

More than 70 artists and celebrities gathered around the world for the concert, to honor and celebrate healthcare workers who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting the virtual event, which also includes performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and The Rolling Stones.

Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” is not a traditional fundraising event. The Global Citizen website identifies several ways viewers can get involved. Its “Take Action” site includes how people can make their voices heard and donate money.