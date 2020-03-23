How Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin Raised $40,000 for Coronavirus Relief by Clicking a Box on Facebook

Last week, Better Than Ezra frontman raised $40,000 for MusiCares’ coronavirus relief fund simply by performing a virtual concert on Facebook and clicking a box on the site. Asked how he did it, Griffin tells Variety:

“I organized the event myself. I saw that the artist, Molly Tuttle, had done a Facebook live event that benefitted MusiCares and I was intrigued. I didn’t know Facebook live events had a preference where you could designate a charity that people could donate to during the live stream and see the tally in real time. Once I saw how easy and intuitive it was I decided to perform live and donate to MusiCares.

“I had modest expectations, thinking I’d get $5-6k raised,” he continues. “I was blown away when we raised over $40k in an hour, and the money is still coming. I’ve been a fan of MusiCares since I saw how visible they were in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. I’ve had MusiCares as one of Pilgrimage Festival’s charities since day one…that going on for 6 years now. I’ve seen the real, tangible benefits that they bring to people in the music community. The money raised is going directly to the MusiCares Covid 19 fund.”

Griffin’s example shows how easy it can be for musicians to raise money essentially for themselves by contributing to MusiCares; more information is below.

Griffin is also a cofounder of the Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee, which is scheduled for September. He released his first solo album, “Anywhere You Go,” last year.

Last week, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund with a $2 million donation to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events.

According to the announcement, the fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support its efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.