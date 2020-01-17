×

Beyoncé Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

Beyoncé has signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Variety has learned.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have worked closely for much of their careers with Jon Platt, who took the reins at the Sony Music company as chairman and CEO in 2019.

Platt already brought Rihanna over to his new home last fall, after moving to Sony/ATV from Warner/Chappell earlier in the year.

That the Carters would look to follow Platt at some point was close to a given, considering their mutual words of affection and high praise in the past.

Jay-Z called Platt his “brother” and said he was “the Obama of the music industry” when the publishing exec was the honoree at the annual City of Hope Spirit of Life dinner in October 2018. “This man has worked his way up from a Denver DJ to be the highest-ranking black executive,” he said.

Beyoncé performed at that same event. “I’m so honored to celebrate you tonight,” she said of Platt. “Most people in this industry lead with their ego, but you lead with your heart. You’ve touched so many lives, mine included.”

Platt profusely praised Beyoncé back at the City of Hope event. “I was reminded even when you’re the biggest talent in world, it still comes down to hard work,” he said. “She leads by example. She shows all of us how to dream big.”

As the world’s largest music publisher. Sony/ATV is home to more than three million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Taylor Swift and Sia. Sony/ATV was ASCAP’s 2019 publisher of the year for pop.

Variety has reached out to Sony/ATV for comment.

