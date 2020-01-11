×

Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’: Album Review

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

At the conclusion of Selena Gomez’s new album, “Rare,” Spotify autoplayed a song from her previous full-length, 2015’s “Revival,” that sounded almost sophomoric by comparison. It’s hard to think of a more dramatic example of how far Gomez has come musically in nearly five years: “Rare” is one of the best pop albums to be released in recent memory, and — as it does for artists ranging from Robyn and Charli XCX to Max Martin’s more adventurous productions — it feels like that term does a discredit to this sophisticated, precisely written and expertly produced music.

Gomez has been leaning that way for the past few years, particularly on collaborations with songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels like 2017’s excellent “Bad Liar.” While that song isn’t present on “Rare”’s basic tracklist (it and several other extraneous tunes are available on the extended Target edition), it’s a very clear signpost to this strong and remarkably consistent album.

Highlights include “Dance Again,” a low-key yet deeply infectious dance track with a mellifluous melody and Cure-like bass that might be the best song she’s recorded; at the other extreme is the hit “Lose You to Love Me,” a celestial ballad with an orchestra and choir-like backing vocals. Somewhere in the middle are the deceptively simple-sounding title track and the Taylor Swiftian “Cut You Off,” along with two Latin-inflected songs, “Let Me Get Me” and “Ring,” the latter of which (probably intentionally) recalls Santana and Rob Thomas’ 2000 hit “Smooth.”

Tranter, Michaels and “Bad Liar” producer Ian Kirkpatrick are present on “Rare,” but so are at least a couple dozen others, including Simon Says and Sir Nolan, Mattman & Robin, the Monsterz & Strangers, rappers Kid Cudi and 6lack and, on “Lose You to Love Me,” Billie Eilish’s brother/collaborator Finneas (whose contributions sound nothing like his sister’s music) — impressively, Gomez herself has a writing credit on every song.

In fact, while the album has a remarkably unified sound considering its many cooks, Gomez, now 27, holds it all together. Her voice is neither powerful nor possessed of a wide range, but it’s distinctive and assertive; her phrasing and delivery are strong, and she deftly handles the intricate and tricky melodies on “Let Me Get Me” and “Dance Again.”

Five years ago, saying that Selena Gomez had released one of the best pop albums in recent memory probably would have invited skepticism at the very least. In 2020, believe it.

Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’: Album Review

More Music

  • Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’: Album Review

    Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’: Album Review

    At the conclusion of Selena Gomez’s new album, “Rare,” Spotify autoplayed a song from her previous full-length, 2015’s “Revival,” that sounded almost sophomoric by comparison. It’s hard to think of a more dramatic example of how far Gomez has come musically in nearly five years: “Rare” is one of the best pop albums to be [...]

  • Neil Peart Dead

    Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dies at 67

    Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of Rush, has died, according to an announcement from the band. He was 67. The cause of death, according to a spokesperson, was brain cancer. Peart passed on Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica. Widely considered one of the most innovative drummers in rock history, Peart was famous for his state-of-the-art [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez Celebrates 'Rare' Album Release: 'You Can Tell I've Evolved'

    Selena Gomez explained the difference between her new album, “Rare,” and 2015’s “Revival” in an intimate conversation with radio personality JoJo Wright and fans at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on Thursday, ahead of “Rare’s” release. “I feel like it is, not better, but it’s a piece of work that I think is better,” Gomez said. [...]

  • Alicia Keys Talks New Single, High-Quality

    Alicia Keys Talks New Single, Female Power, High-Quality Sound at Amazon CES Panel

    The impact of high-definition audio has been top of mind lately for Alicia Keys, who teased new music and talked about her experience with the technology during a panel overseen by Amazon Music at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday (January 8) in Las Vegas. The 15-time Grammy winner was joined on the panel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad