Paul McCartney Gets Lovably ‘Ram’-shackle With the DIY ‘McCartney III’: Album Review

If it was quarantine fever that prompted Paul McCartney to return to all-DIY studio mode for his new album, “McCartney III,” it may be the the lack of any looming global tour that really helped set the record’s diverting and loose mood. His previous release, 2018’s “Egypt Station,” created with a full band and big-name producers like Greg Kurstin and Ryan Tedder, had its quirks but was clearly designed as the kind of commercial project that would not just reinstate the former Beatle at No. 1 on the charts (which it did) but provide fresh set-list grist that wouldn’t have stadium bathroom queues forming all at once. “McCartney III” is almost nothing but the quirks, undertaken in isolation with an initial intended audience of probably just one: a certain Sussex vegan sheep farmer who must’ve realized by April or May that he’d rather spend the pandemic woodshedding than shearing.

As probably every fan has heard or figured out by now, “McCartney III” is a sequel to 1970’s “McCartney” and 1980’s “McCartney II” in name, methodology and year-ending-in-zero only, and not so much in style. Because when it comes to that, “III” doesn’t really have one — it’s all over the place, and delightfully so, even if he occasionally lands upon a subgenre that you wish he stuck with for more than a song or two.

The opening track, “Long Tailed Winter Bird,” is five-plus minutes of aggressive jamming mostly on an acoustic guitar, not unlike what you’d expect from a particularly good Lindsey Buckingham demo, with some percussion occasionally coming in and out to remind you what an effective and underrated kit drummer McCartney has always been. While it might be nice to get a whole album’s worth of that mostly instrumental, acoustic-ambient approach, that’s the last we hear of it. Midway through, when it comes to the Side 2 opener, “Slidin’” — and it’s probably OK to use the vernacular, since McCartney is marketing “III” with what may be dozens of different limited-edition colored-vinyl variants — he dips into a calmer variation of the thick ’n’ heavy rock he perfected a lifetime ago with “Helter Skelter.” And who wouldn’t want a whole green, yellow or blue LP’s worth of that? But the lockdown muse quickly takes him somewhere else.