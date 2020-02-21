×

Grimes’ ‘Miss Anthropocene’: Album Review

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grimes Miss Anthropocene Review
CREDIT: Courtesy of 4AD

In the nearly five years since Grimes last released an album, her news and social feeds have been so filled with drama, both artistic and real-life (feuding with her record label, her recent announcement that she’s pregnant, and that whole dating-Elon-Musk thing) that it’s threatened to overshadow her music.

And although her recent videos and the description of her third full-length, “Miss Anthropocene,” suggest an amorphous high concept behind it — “about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change” — setting all of that aside and focusing on the music, it’s an innovative, daring and complex outing that shows impressive development from her 2015 breakthrough album, “Art Angels” (you know, the one she has since called “a piece of crap”), particularly since she wrote, performed and produced this one almost entirely herself. It finds Grimes — aka Canadian singer and self-taught musician Claire Boucher — aggressively driving her music into a new realm, and the time, effort, artistic TMI and seeming obsession have paid off.

While “Anthropocene” can be loosely grouped with recent innovative pop albums from artists like Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek, Grimes is following a different path. Where Charli blends discordant, confrontational sounds with pure pop and Polachek twists melodies into intricate shapes, Grimes’ music is hazier, so drenched with echo and effects that it can take repeated listens for some of the songs to emerge — and good luck trying to decipher most of the lyrics, which veer between dark missives about doom and drugs, seeming love songs, a borderline suicide note (the incongruously upbeat “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around”) and even a Smashing Pumpkins reference: “Put on ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’/ So that I can sing along while I break things,” she sings on “My Name is Dark” (which we only know because we asked for a lyric sheet).

Yet that mystery and/or inscrutability actually adds to the album’s allure and shelf life — many of the songs reveal themselves gradually, making the listener wonder what else might be lurking in the deeply saturated mix. In many ways, it’s more like an instrumental album, with Grimes’ vocals and melodies floating over the music in a sort of disembodied way that defies singing along — it’s an unusual approach that places the lead vocals more in a supporting, or at least more distant, role than they usually are in a traditional pop setting.

The album leads off with two extremes in that category: The opening “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth” is a gorgeously ethereal, mid-tempo mood-setter that eases the listener into the album. But the mood changes dramatically as it’s immediately followed by the ominous “Darkseid,” which is driven by chest-rattling bass and increasingly agitated verses (in Mandarin) from guest rapper Aristophanes. Things then change direction entirely with “Delete Forever,” a totally unexpected acoustic ballad, with relatively untreated vocals and clear lyrics over acoustic guitar and electronic drums and bass.

But apart from “Delete,” Grimes generally keeps to a standard sonic format throughout the album — loads of echo, thwacking snare sounds, pulsating bass, soaring and bleeping synths textures — that’s loose enough to give a consistent sound to a wide variety of song styles. The closing track, “IDORU,” is possibly the most ambitious one here, with multiple overlapping, interlocking elements that only reveal their complexity with a close listen.

And although Grimes’ assessment of “Art Angels” is overly harsh, the forceful way she’s moved away from it on “Miss Anthropocene” was arguably necessary. Her ultra-high, almost kewpie-doll-like voice — which sounds autotuned even when it’s not — and previous tendency toward cheerleaderesque hooks wore thin quickly and threatened to become creative dead ends. Here, she’s found ways to reshape and reinvent them — and in the process, open up a whole new realm for herself as an artist.

Grimes’ ‘Miss Anthropocene’: Album Review

More Music

  • Grimes Miss Anthropocene Review

    Grimes’ ‘Miss Anthropocene’: Album Review

    In the nearly five years since Grimes last released an album, her news and social feeds have been so filled with drama, both artistic and real-life (feuding with her record label, her recent announcement that she’s pregnant, and that whole dating-Elon-Musk thing) that it’s threatened to overshadow her music. And although her recent videos and [...]

  • West Side Story review

    'West Side Story': Theater Review

    Whittled down to one hour and forty-five minutes, “West Side Story” – with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and choreography by Jerome Robbins — has grown exceedingly dark and mislaid some of its moving parts in the new Broadway revival from edgy Belgian director Ivo Van Hove. (Can [...]

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber's 'Cupid' Movie Adds 'Greatest Showman' Director Michael Gracey as Exec Producer

    “The Greatest Showman” director Michael Gracey is joining the production team of Justin Bieber’s animated film “Cupid.” The pop superstar will voice the titular Roman god and executive produce the Mythos Studios movie, directed by Pete Candeland. Black List writer Mike Vukadinovich (Hulu’s “The Runaways”) has also been hired to write the script. “Cupid” marks [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Recording Academy in Mediation with Ousted CEO Deborah Dugan

    The Recording Academy and its ousted president and CEO Deborah Dugan have officially entered mediation, just over a month after their dispute broke into the open, sources confirm to Variety. While a report in Billboard states that mediation began today, a source tells Variety that the two parties have been in communication for at least [...]

  • Reba McEntire Announces Re-Signing With Original

    Reba McEntire Announces Re-Signing With MCA Nashville at Surprise Ryman Gig

    At the end of a Universal Music Group Nashville showcase Thursday for attendees of Country Radio Seminar, a duet by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood of their hit “The Fighter” appeared to be the climax. But UMG had a surprise in store: an announcement that country superstar Reba McEntire was re-joining her original label home, [...]

  • Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore on Why She's Returning to Music, 20 Years After Hitting It Big

    Mandy Moore, of “This Is Us” fame, seemed to have said “that’s not me” when it came to making music anymore. But she was just biding her time, waiting for the right moment — and, she says, the right supportive relationship — to resume recording after dropping out in the late 2000s. The 35-year-old actress, [...]

  • Spotify and Resident Advisor Announce Ticketing

    Spotify Unveils Ticketing Partnership With Dance Music Platform Resident Advisor

    Spotify today announced a ticketing partnership with influential dance-music website Resident Advisor with the goal of “supporting music communities around the world by increasing attendance to thousands of local venues and parties.” The program will connect Spotify users to events by artists via localized event listings promoted within the application. The program is similar to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad