×

Christine and the Queens’ ‘La Vita Nuova’: EP Review

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
La Vita Nuova album Christine and the Queens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Because Music

With stellar albums from Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Selena Gomez and Grimes over the past few months, it’s been a hot stretch for the genre inaccurately but conveniently labelled “alt-pop” — and joining the group is this surprise release from France’s Christine and the Queens, who recently collaborated with two of the above artists.

Her two previous albums were strong, but this EP is arguably Christine and the Queens’ (aka Heloise Letissier) best release to date, a distillation of the incisive and effervescent pop melodies that are a hallmark of all of her work. While it clocks in at just 22 minutes and six tracks (two of which are French and English-language versions of the same song, “I Disappear in Your Arms”), there’s nary a weak moment on the release. It kicks off with the mid-tempo single “People I’ve Been Sad” before picking up the pace with the French version of “Disappear.” She then brings the tempo it back down with the low-key “Mountains” and “Nada” before picking it up again to climax with the title track, a new wave-flavored collaboration with Polacheck that finds the American singer showing off her French while gorgeously entwining her voice with Letissier’s on the chorus.

Throughout, the EP is marked by Letissier’s vocal and songwriting cool — even when the tempos are faster and the energy level is high, there’s a certain effortless ease to her singing and the music. However, the same can’t be said for the 14-minute video that accompanies the EP, which is basically Letissier and her dancers moving dramatically through Paris’ gorgeously baroque Opéra Garnier to the accompaniment of the songs, finishing with a strange vampiric seduction between her and Polacheck on the title track.

While it makes for a rather incongruously intense accompaniment to the EP’s supreme chill, it also shows another side to Letissier’s rapidly developing talent.

 

 

 

Christine and the Queens' 'La Vita Nuova': EP Review

More Music

  • La Vita Nuova album Christine and

    Christine and the Queens' 'La Vita Nuova': EP Review

    With stellar albums from Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Selena Gomez and Grimes over the past few months, it’s been a hot stretch for the genre inaccurately but conveniently labelled “alt-pop” — and joining the group is this surprise release from France’s Christine and the Queens, who recently collaborated with two of the above artists. Her [...]

  • Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches

    Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches Four Leaf Productions

    Charlie Jones, a veteran producer who has worked extensively on the Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits festivals, is today officially launching his new venture, Four Leaf Productions, which is described as “a new company built on a foundation of creating live experiences that bring people together for a purpose.” Over the course of his [...]

  • Radio Placeholder

    Veteran KROQ Program Director Kevin Weatherly Exits Entercom

    Kevin Weatherly, who made his mark at L.A.’s leading alternative station KROQ and has been a renowned radio programmer for nearly three decades, is leaving his post as SVP programming at Entercom for a reported new post at Spotify, which a source suggests will likely be in an editorial capacity. Weatherly originally joined KROQ as [...]

  • Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory

    BTS Is Headed Straight to No. 1 With New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'

    Only 10 months after the release of its last chart-topping album, K-pop kings BTS are primed to reign again with “Map of the Soul: 7” which is on target to be the group’s fourth No. 1 album in the U.S. With industry analysts predicting first-week consumption of more than 340,000 project units (album sales plus [...]

  • Mervyn Warren House Hollywood Hills

    Grammy Winner Merv Warren Lists Architectural Hollywood Hills Compound

    Five-time Grammy Award recipient Mervyn “Merv” Warren is ready to sing a new real estate tune, having punted his longtime Hollywood Hills home onto the market with a $3.089 million ask. The prolific songwriter, producer and conductor  — best-known for his work in the soul and gospel genres — has owned the desirably private property [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad