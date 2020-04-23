Rapper Fred the Godson Dies at 35 From Coronavirus

Frederick Thomas, best known as his rap alias Fred the Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complication. He was 35.

The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis on April 6 via social media, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital.

His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, told Brooklyn’s News 12 on April 8 that Thomas was showing signs of improvement and no longer needed “100%” support from a ventilator. However, a representative for Thomas confirmed to Complex that he had died on Thursday.

Thomas first broke into the rap scene with his 2010 mixtape, “Armageddon,” with features from Busta Rhymes and Waka Flocka Flame. He was then named a part of the 2011 XXL freshman class, alongside present-day rap giants like Kendrick Lamar, YG, Meek Mill, Lil B and the late Mac Miller.

Though Thomas never signed with a major label, he put out a consistent flow of projects from 2011 to 2020 with most recent album, “Payback,” which was released just over a month ago. Over the course of his career, he collaborated with the likes of Mill, Pusha T, Diddy, Jeremih, Lil’ Kim and French Montana, and even made an album with former “Saturday Night Live” player Jay Pharoah.

Pharoah paid tribute to Thomas via Twitter, reminiscing about his time working with the rapper.

“Jesus my heart is so heavy right now… Literally just did a project with him in December and he was such a good dude,” Pharoah wrote.

Thomas and Jemmott have two children together.