×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

I Wrote a Book About #MeToo and the Music Business; Here’s What Happened After (Guest Column)

By

Dorothy's Most Recent Stories

View All
MeToo Placeholder
CREDIT: Hanna Barczyk for Variety

When I released my book, “Anything For A Hit: An A&R Woman’s Story Of Surviving The Music Industry,” in September 2018, it was a starkly different environment than when I wrote it in 2016. Harvey Weinstein had been outed, Les Moonves was about to be removed from his CBS throne and Matt Lauer was weeks away from his own dismissal. #MeToo had hit the film and TV business, it stood to reason that music was next. But that’s not what happened.

In fact, the industry known for the mantra of turning it up to 11 was all but silent. The response I received for exposing years of systemic gender-based prejudice as an A&R executive was received by the current executives with little more than a whimper. I was supported publicly by two men in the business; Jason Owen of Sandbox Management, whose clients include Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town and who sponsored my Change The Conversation talk in March 2019, and John Esposito of Warner Music Nashville, home to Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay, who had me speak to his senior staff about sexual harassment. Others have supported me privately. I am grateful to those men!

The women of the former and present music biz flooded me with stories of being sexually harassed, raped, assaulted, and emotional and physical abuse. There were stories of affairs, abortions, and even illegitimate children. Lives changed forever because of a career decision — rarely advanced, more often punished.

In speaking with the men, the common theme is they do not understand CONSENT. Legally, if a woman says yes to sex with a man it’s a legal clearance. But in the #MeToo era, if the man has the power over a woman professionally, there is no consent. That is what all the drama at NBC was about. And it’s what we’re seeing play out in the courtroom as the Weinstein trial progresses.

Sexual harassment is always about POWER, not sex, and shareholders of public companies want nothing to do with this reckless behavior. The common thread is no matter how bad the man is, or how he behaves, he stays. The women are forced out through firings or settlements that include NDAs.

When women in the music business do say something, they are punished. Artists like Lily Allen, and Kesha who have spoken out, their careers seemed to stall. Coincidence? In our latest scandal, the Recording Academy placed Deborah Dugan on leave because she wrote a memo asking for sweeping changes — initiatives suggested by the organization’s own fact-finding Inclusion Task Force report. Dugan was called a “bully” — would that be a liability for the scores of men who became rich employing this exact management style? A double standard.

I wrote a memo in 1990 at Atlantic records asking for equality, and was promptly shamed, and then thrown out the door. Some have suggested that my experience came as the result of having “worked in a different time.” What was different? Time Warner was a publicly traded company. I was a shareholder as well as an employee. There is no difference then or now. The men running the companies protect the men. There are cover ups.

I would like the men controlling this business to protect employees and artists. They need to implement effective executive training for everyone — from receptionist to CEO. And of course, they need to provide equal pay.

No more turning a blind eye to bad behavior. Stop waiting for accusations and firings. Engaging in dialogue rather than denial is the first step. This will alleviate the fear and anxiety that executives are feeling.

The Grammy debacle shows just how ill-prepared and out of touch the business is. We must do better.

More Music

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Rihanna to Receive President's Award at 51st NAACP Image Awards

    Rihanna will receive the President’s Award — which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service — at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards on Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California. “Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 28.6 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney chief exec Bob Iger disclosed the figure on the company’s earnings call following its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday, the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the [...]

  • Apple Music - Genius Verified

    Apple Inks Pact for Genius 'Verified' Artist Interview Series, Which Will Premiere Exclusively on Apple Music

    Apple Music subscribers will get the first crack at Genius’ original show “Verified,” which features artists explaining the lyrics and meaning behind their biggest songs. Under the deal, Apple Music will co-produce and exclusively premiere “Verified” episodes each weekday. Genius will post the episodes, co-branded with Apple Music, to its YouTube channel within 24 hours. [...]

  • Super M

    Six Standout Moments From Super M's Sold-Out Show at the Forum

    Super M, dubbed “the Avengers of K-pop,” performed a sold out show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Feb 1. The seven members from SHINee, EXO, NCT, and WayV, four groups under the SM Entertainment banner, released an eponymous EP last October that caters to the American audience and have been touring North America [...]

  • Watch: Liza Minnelli Performing 'Cabaret' Number

    Watch: Liza Minnelli Performs 'Cabaret's' 'Mein Herr' on 'Liza With a Z'

    Liza Minnelli was only 25 years old when she won an Oscar for her work as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cabaret.” But after the film’s release and six months before the Academy Awards were handed out, the two collaborated again — this time on “Liza With a Z: [...]

  • David Furnish and Elton John Aids

    Elton John's Annual Oscar-Night Fundraiser Rockets to Renewed Popularity

    This year marks the 28th anniversary of Elton John’s annual Oscar-night bash benefiting his eponymous AIDS Foundation. Founded in the United States in 1992 and in the U.K. in 1993, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has thus far raised more than $400 million to help combat the stigma surrounding HIV and the AIDS virus; prevent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad