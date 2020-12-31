Phyllis McGuire, Lead Singer and Last Remaining Member of the McGuire Sisters, Dies at 89

Phyllis McGuire, the lead singer and last remaining member of the 1950s trio known as the McGuire Sisters, died in her Las Vegas home on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. She was 89.

McGuire’s death was confirmed to the Times by the Palm Eastern Mortuary, but no cause of death was announced.

The singer’s path to fame began when she and her two sisters, Christine and Dorothy McGuire, appeared on “Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts” in 1952, winning the contest. Following their competition success, the three vocalists began to perform on variety shows and travel the country as their records rose in popularity.

More to come.