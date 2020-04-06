Orlando Puerta, Longtime Label Executive and Dance Music Champion, Dies

Orlando Puerta, a veteran of Warner Bros. Records, where he worked from 1997 to 2009 as a promotion and marketing executive, and a longtime advocate of dance music, died in the early morning hours of Saturday (April 4) of an upper respiratory infection. Although he was tested for the coronavirus, the results had not been returned before his passing. Puerta was a cancer survivor, as noted on his social media.

The Los Angeles-based Puerta most recently returned to running his own company Citrusonic LLC and Citrusonic Label Group, where he served as president. He specialized in club promotion, marketing and A&R over his 30 years in the business and was known throughout the industry as a staunch Madonna devotee.

A note on the Citrusonic Facebook page announcing Puerta’s death reads as follows:

Dear Friends,

It is with great sadness that we tearfully announce the passing of our founder, leader and dear friend Orlando Puerta.

Orlando passed peacefully in hospital Saturday morning at 3:40 AM after a short but severe battle with upper respiratory infection. At this time we are awaiting further details and the results of a COVID-19 test performed prior to his passing.