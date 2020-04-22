Falling in Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Dies at 35

Derek Jones, the guitarist for post-hardcore rock band Falling in Reverse, has died at 35. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Jones’ bandmate and Falling in Reverse vocalist Ronnie Radke announced Jones’ death via Instagram on Tuesday, posting a series of photos in memoriam.

“I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse,” Radke wrote. “Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever.”

Falling in Reverse was formed in 2008 by Jones and Radke, who was in prison at the time for violating probation. Once Radke was released in December 2010, the band — consisting of Jones, Radke, Nick Rich, Gilbert Catalano and Anthony Avila — started recording their first album, “The Drug In Me Is You,” which came out in 2011.

Three more albums and several tours followed between 2013 and 2017. The band’s latest single, “The Drug In Me Is Reimagined,” was released in February. Before joining Falling in Reverse, Jones was also a part of the band A Smile From the Trenches.

Jones was engaged to Christina Cetta, who died of cancer in November 2019. Due to her death, Falling in Reverse canceled what would have been their most recent tour.

Current members of Falling in Reverse include Radke, bassist Tyler Burgess, lead guitarist Max Georgiev and drummer Johnny Mele. They have also paid tribute to Jones via social media, sharing the impact he had on their lives.

“You introduced me to metal bands I’ve never heard of. You always had a special food spot every city we were in saved in your phone,” Burgess wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna miss all of it.”

“Our hearts are broken and blue,” fellow guitarist Georgiev said. “You are loved greatly, and took a piece of us with you.”