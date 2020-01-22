Jenna Andrews Hosts Zhavia Ward, Lennon Stella at Jed Foundation Fundraiser

×

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Jenna Andrews, Courtney Knowles, Zhavia Ward and Dinah Jane attend alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x Jenna Andrews GRAMMY Kick Off Store Party at Alice + Olivia Boutique on January 21, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Jenna Andrews)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Jenna Andrews

Jenna Andrews, the Canadian singer-songwriter, record producer and executive, hosted a pre-Grammy event in partnership with The Jed Foundation at Alice and Olivia in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

The non-profit Jed is dedicated to protecting emotional health and preventing suicide. The foundation has partnered with high schools and colleges in order to “strengthen mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems,” according to the foundation’s website.

“Jed has really been at the forefront of teens and young adults for about 15 years now,” said Courtney Knowles, director of “Love is Louder,” a project with The Jed Foundation. “We are really working hard to change the conversation from one about being sick and being well, to the fact that we all have mental health and have mental health struggles.” 

“In the creative community I think everyone struggles with mental health,” said Andrews on why she partnered with the Foundation.” “Why wouldn’t you want to give back to something that you struggle with everyday?”

The event included special guest performances by artists signed with Andrews, including Sophia Messa and Lennon Stella. Also in attendance was Lauren Juaregi (pictured below), Dinah Jane and Zhavia Ward (pictured above with Andrews at left and Knowles).

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Lauren Jauregui attends alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x Jenna Andrews GRAMMY Kick Off Store Party at Alice + Olivia Boutique on January 21, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Jenna Andrews)

Stella, who performed and released a music video the same day for the song, “Kissing Other People” shared the advice she gives to her fans dealing with bullying and mental health struggles.

“I feel like there is no way to really avoid it,” she said Stella, “it’s just a matter of learning how to get the most in tune with yourself. Taking time for yourself and really learning and discovering who you are, what you like or don’t like, because that [bullying] is a big thing.”

Added Ward: “At the end of the day it’s all about you. It’s about how you feel and how you feel about yourself and your life. When people try to bring you down it’s only a reflection of how they feel about themselves.

Andrews, a former artist herself, has made a name for herself as a sharp talent spotter and publisher. In February 2018, she joined Barry Weiss’ RECORDS label as an exclusive A&R consultant, based in both New York and Los Angeles. In 2019, Weiss and Andrews launched TwentySeven Music Publishing in partnership with Sony/ATV.

Asked what she looks for in an artist before she signs them, Andrews noted that “authenticity” and “drive” play a huge factor. “You have to have a dedication to your art,” Andrews told Variety. “If I’m more driven than you, that’s also not a good thing.”

Guests at the event were encouraged to peruse the Alice + Olivia pre-spring collection, where 10% of sales will support the Jed Foundation. 

