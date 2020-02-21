Zedd, David Guetta, Major Lazer, DJ Snake to Headline Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

Alesso, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto and Zedd are among the more than 250 artists scheduled to perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2020, which celebrates 10 years in the city. Taking place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will be utilized in its entirety this year for the first-time ever, nine musical stages will showcase the artists across the entire weekend, “from dusk till dawn,” from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17.

See the full lineup below, and head here for full details.

“In the 10 years since Las Vegas welcomed EDC with open arms, the city has become a second home to me, my family, and many members of our Insomniac team,” says promoter Insomniac founder & CEO Pasquale Rotella. “EDC Las Vegas 2020 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of imagination and collaboration, and we wanted to celebrate those achievements with a lineup that represents the musical diversity of this amazing culture. I’m humbled by the milestone and grateful to the community, both local and global, that has supported the growth of EDC.”

The EDC Las Vegas 2020 lineup includes:

12th Planet (Throwback Set)

1788 – L

2 = 1 (Timmy Trumpet & W&W)

3LAU

Abraxis

AC Slater

Adam Auburn

ADIN

Adrenalize

Afrojack b2b R3HAB

Ahmed Romel

Alan Walker

Alessandra Roncone

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Aly & Fila

Andrew Bayer

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

Ann Clue

ANNA

Anna Lunoe

Arty

ATLiens

Ben Nicky presents Xtreme

Billy Gillies

Blvckjesus b2b Crime Family b2b Wshngtn

Bontan

Borgore

Boris Brejcha

Born Dirty

Boys Noize

Calyx & Teebee b2b The Prototypes

CamelPhat

Carl Cox

Caspa b2b Peekaboo

The Chainsmokers

Champagne Drip

Chee

CID

Code Black

Coone

Cosmic Gate

Cut Snake

Da Tweekaz

Danny Howard

Danny Tenaglia

Darksiderz

Darren Styles

David Guetta

DC Breaks b2b Loadstar b2b Prolix

Deadly Guns

Declan James

Denis Sulta

Detlef

Dimension

Diplo b2b MK

DJ Anime

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dr Phunk

Dr. Fresch

Droeloe

Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna

Dustycloud

EAZYBAKED

Ed Rush & Optical b2b Kemal b2b Dillinja

Elephante

Eli Brown

Eliminate

Elysian

Excision

Excision (Detox Set)

Fallen b2b Richter

Fisher

Franky Wah

Friction b2b A.M.C

Friend Within

FRQ NCY

Fury + MC Dino

G Jones

Galantis

Gammer

Gammer b2b K?D

Ganesh

Ganja White Night

Geo

GG Magree

Ghastly

Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0

Golf Clap

Gouryella 2.0

Graves

Green Velvet

Grum

Gryffin (DJ Set)

Habstrakt vs. Moksi

Herobust b2b Spag Heddy

Holly

i_o

Ilan Bluestone

Ilario Alicante

Illyus & Barrientos

Worra

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jauz b2b Oliver Heldens

Jerome Isma-ae

Jonas Blue

Joseph Capriati

Junkie Kid

JVNA

Kai Tracid

Kaivon

Kayzo

Key 4050

Krhomata

Kidnap

Knife Party

KSHMR

Lady Faith

Latmun

Lauren Lane

Lee Foss

Len Faki

Lil Texas

LNY TNZ

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Louis the Child

Maceo Plex

Mad Dog

Maduk

Major Lazer

Malaa

Marauda

Markus Schulz ISOS Set

Martin Garrix

Mason Maynard

Max Chapman

Meduza

Midnight Tyrannosaurus b2b Trampa

Modestep

Moon Boots

Morelia

Mr. Brooks

Mrotek

Muzz

NastyNasty

NGHTMRE

Nicky Romero

Noizu

NWYR

Oliver Heldens

OMNOM

ONYVAA (Live)

Pathfinders

Patrick Topping

Paul Van Dyk

Paul Woolford

Peekaboo

Pendulum Trinity

Perto

Phantoms

Pierre Pienaar

Radical Redemption

Reality Test

Redlight

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Rezz

Richie Hawtin

Rob Gee x SID of Slipknot

Said The Sky

SAYMYNAME b2b 12th Planet

SAYMYNAME Hardstyle Set

Secret Recipe

Seven Lions

Shades

Shiverz b2b Infekt

Shmitty

Shogun

Sidekicks

SIDEPIECE

Sikdope

SLANDER

SLANDER b2b Said The Sky

Snakehips

Sofi Tukker

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

Soren

Sosa

Sound Rush

Space Jesus

Suae

Sub Zero Project

Subdocta

Subtronics

Svdden Death presents VOYD

Sven Väth

Tchami

Throttle

Tiësto

TNT aka Technoboy N Tuneboy

Troyboi

Tweekacore

Tyeguys

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

VNSSA

Volac

Walker & Royce

Warface

Wax Motif

Weiss

Westend

Whethan

Wildstylez

Wongo

Wooli

Wuki

Yellow Claw

Yolanda Be Cool

Yung Bae

Zedd

Zeds Dead

ZíA

Zomboy