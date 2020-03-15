×

Yungblud Plans to ‘Bring the Stage’ to Fans Via Live-Streamed Morning Concert

Hoping to reach international fans disappointed over coronavirus-related tour cancellations, Yungblud has scheduled his concert for an unusually early start time Monday morning.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
YungbludUniversal's Grammys After Party, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterst

“Working from home” has taken on a very different meaning for musicians who’ve postponed or canceled tours but seek to connect with disappointed fans on social media in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Few have gone nearly as far in trying to make up for that lost in-person connection as Yungblud, who will perform a full in-studio concert Monday morning in Los Angeles and live-stream it on his YouTube channel.

Scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. PST — with the idea of reaching as many fans around the world as possible during waking hours — the “S—’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On” broadcast will feature Yungblud performing with a full band and taking questions from fans living in countries where he has had to postpone shows. He’s also asking to see posts from his fans “camping out” in their rooms waiting, as if they were waiting against the barricade outside a venue.

“The world is in such a weird place right now. Everything has come to a stop,” the 22-year-old British artist tells Variety. “My shows are getting canceled left, right and center, and as an artist my connection with my fans is the reason I’m literally breathing and literally alive.” Yungblud said felt the need to bring some light to a dark situation. “I’m an ADHD little idiot (who’s) sat in the f—ing bedroom twiddling me thumbs, going, ‘Get me back on stage!’ So if I can’t get to the stage, I’m going to bring it to them.”

He concocted the idea for a live show online with music and skits, “almost like a late night” show, to provide an escape to those stuck at home. What started as a more basic live-stream concert spiraled into an even bigger, out-of-the-box way of thinking. “Magic kind of happens in stages, doesn’t it?” he said. “As soon as I put the post up, all of my friends started hitting me up and going, ‘Please let me be a part of this!’” Bella Thorne and Machine Gun Kelly are slated to make appearances, as will fellow alternative artist Oliver Tree, who will be cooking a full English breakfast.

The musician said he wants to make as many people as happy as he can because “that’s what f—ing music’s about, isn’t it? Out of hard times comes incredible art.” Although he hopes to rile up his international audience musically, he sounded distinctly like the UK artist he is in suggesting what fans should do after his streaming party is over: “Have a cup of tea and keep calm and carry on.”

More Music

  • YungbludUniversal's Grammys After Party, Inside, Los

    Yungblud Plans to 'Bring the Stage' to Fans Via Live-Streamed Morning Concert

    “Working from home” has taken on a very different meaning for musicians who’ve postponed or canceled tours but seek to connect with disappointed fans on social media in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Few have gone nearly as far in trying to make up for that lost in-person connection as Yungblud, who will perform [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge Hospitalized With Coronavirus

    Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, multiple sources exclusively told Variety. He is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center, sources said. A UMG spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Word of Grainge’s illness has rattled West Coast power players who attended his [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

  • Childish Gambino, Donald Glover. Childish Gambino

    Donald Glover Surprise-Releases New Album Featuring Ariana Grande and SZA

    UPDATE: Approximately 12 hours after it first appeared online, Donald Glover’s new, apparently untitled 12-track album was removed from the website that hosted it. No further information was available at the time of this article’s publication, but it seems likely that the album will be released at some point in the future. Our original article [...]

  • Telephone Lady Gaga Beyonce

    Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’ Video Turns 10: A Look Back at the Epic Two-Day Shoot

    On March 15, 2010, Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” music video, featuring Beyonce, hit YouTube. To say that it made an impact in pop culture would be an understatement. The sprawling, nearly 10-minute video started with Gaga in prison (picking up directly after her crimes in the “Paparazzi” music video) and followed her and Beyonce as they [...]

  • Genesis P. Orridge

    Genesis P-Orridge, of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, Dies at 70

    Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, the controversial experimental musician and artist and founding member of cult bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, died Saturday of leukemia at 70 in h/er longtime home on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Dais Records co-founder Ryan Martin shared a statement about their parent from the musician’s daughters. P-Orridge was diagnosed with leukemia [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: France Shuts Down Stores, Trump Expands Travel Ban

    After President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, he expanded his previously enacted travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland. France also shut down all movie theaters, restaurants and stores in order to stop the spread of the virus. Stores selling essential goods, like pharmacies, grocery stores, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad