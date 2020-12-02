Blackpink to Play Livestreamed Concert on YouTube This Month

Blackpink is coming in your area — virtually, anyway.

YouTube Music has announced a livestream concert featuring the K-pop group, set for launch on Dec. 27 at midnight ET. The event, available exclusively on Blackpink’s YouTube channel, will include first-time performances of songs from “The Album,” released in October.

Members of Blackpink, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, will also go live on its YouTube channel on Thursday at 9 p.m. PT to personally introduce “The Show” to their fans.

“We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us,” said Blackpink. “We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert ‘The Show’ at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we’ve prepared for those who join our channel. Overall, we’re super excited to share this fun moment with our Blinks and we can’t wait till ‘The Show.'”

Fans can now purchase access to “The Show” here or on Blackpink’s YouTube channel. The streamer offers two purchase options, standard ($29.99) and plus ($39.99), to attend the virtual concert and to access other membership perks including custom emojis and behind-the-scenes content.

“‘The Show’ is going to be epic… a wow moment,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube. “Blackpink are one of the biggest and best artists in the world and we’re so honored to be partnering with such great talent and the YG team for this first-ever, can’t miss livestream experience. What a great way to end the year and celebrate Blackpink and their YouTube fans around the world!”

The K-pop quartet released their debut album last month and released hit tracks with Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga earlier this year. Blackpink topped several YouTube records since their debut in 2016, and is currently the second most-subscribed artist on the streamer with nearly 54 million followers.

Watch a trailer for “The Show” below.