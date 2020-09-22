Youngboy Never Broke Again Has an Album Debut at No. 1 for Third Time in a Year; Marilyn Manson Bows in Top 10

He’d drink to this, legally, if he were 21 yet. At 20, prolific rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again has debuted on top of the Rolling Stone album chart for the third time in a year. It’s actually his fourth full-length release of the last 12 months, mind you, but one of those four was kept out of the top spot when a BTS album came out the same week.

His cleverly titled “Top” smoked the competition (even No. 2 Pop Smoke). Youngboy’s release premiered with 122,800 album units. Figuring into his tally: 23,700 full-album sales and 129 million streams.

At Nos. 2 and 3, as they reliably have been in most recent weeks, are Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” and Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die,” both posthumous releases that, well, won’t die. Pop Smoke had 69,900 album units for the week and the Juice WRLD album had 51,800.

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” moved back up to No. 4, with 43,800 album units, sliding ahead of the “Hamilton” cast album, strong at No. 5 with 41,000.

Last week’s No. 1, Big Sean’s “Detroit 2,” fell to No. 7, just behind Lil Baby’s No. 65 perennial.

Marilyn Manson had the second-biggest debut of the week with “We Are Chaos,” in at No. 8 with 29,800.

Controversial rapper 6ix9ine really hit a wall of apparent disinterest in week two for his “TattleTales” album. It fell from No. 4 to No. 77.

The No. 1 track on the Rolling Stone songs chart was again “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, hitting the top for the fifth week in the six it’s been out. Its streams this week amounted to 29.6 million.

The only new entries in the top 20 of the songs chart were both cuts from the Youngboy Never Broke again album, “My Window” (featuring Lil Wayne) at No. 10 and “Drug Addiction” at No. 15.

A new song by Marshmello and Demi Lovato, “OK Not to Be OK,” bowed at No. 22, with 7 million streams.