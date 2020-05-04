Rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again Debuts at No. 1 on Album Chart … Again

Oops, Mr. Again did it again. That is, rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again continues his streak of debuting at or near the top of the album chart, as “38 Baby 2,” his third album in eight months, bows at No. 1 with 63,000 album units.

His previous collection, “Still Flexin, Still Steppin,” debuted at No. 2 in February — and would have come in on top, if not for BTS then blocking its path — preceded by a No. 1 premiere in October for yet another album, “AI Youngboy 2.”

The newest charttopper for Youngboy Never Broke Again comes in a week when rap or R&B albums command every one of the top 10 spots on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, reflecting a clear trend in what is being most consumed but also what is being offered as major releases during the pandemic.

Last week’s No. 1, DaBaby’s “Blame It On Baby,” gets bumped down to No. 2. The remaining spots in the top 10 belong to holdovers Lil Baby, the Weeknd, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Meghan Thee Stallion.

Actual album sales for Youngboy Never Broke Again were minimal (3,600 copies), so most of his 63,000 album units were made up of by 71.8 million streams for its songs.

A rock band did claim the second highest entry of the week, as Dance Gavin Dance’s “Afterburner” bowed at No. 13 with 23,400 album units. As is typical with rock artists, album sales (17,100 copies) were a bigger factor in the final tally than streams (7.4 million).

There will definitely be new blood at the top of the album chart again next week, as Kenny Chesney and Drake will vie for No. 1.

In a sign of how closely tied most albums are beyond the upper ranks of the chart, last week’s No. 3 album, Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” falls to No. 118 in its second week. That’s not entirely surprising, as many of her fans, whether they already bought or streamed the album digitally or not, are determined to purchase the physical CD or LP — which won’t come out until late July.

On the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” was finally dethroned and pushed all the way down to No. 5. In at No. 1 is the song “The Scotts” by the teaming of Travis Scott, the Scotts and Kid Cudi, with 32 million streams.

Meghan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” moves up to No. 2 in its eighth week on the chart. Entering at No. 3 is Juice Wrld’s “Righteous.”

Rap and R&B also thoroughly control the songs chart, with the Nos. 4-10 slots belonging to DaBaby, Drake, the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Drake and Future, Lil Mosey and Saint Jhn.