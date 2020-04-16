Young Thug and 300 Entertainment Unveil Fan Art Contest With $5,000 Prize

300 Entertainment today announced that it is teaming up with Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the rapper’s mixtape “Barter 6” with a contest to inspire creatives globally during these challenging times.

The contest is part of a larger initiative started by 300 called “300 Creates,” a weekly contest series with the opportunity to win prizes, money, and recognition from some of the platform’s most prominent artists.

The winner of Young Thug’s contest will be chosen by Young Thug himself and have their artwork acclaimed and displayed on his socials as well as 300’s socials — along with a $5,000 prize. (See the full poster below.)

This specific contest calls on designers to creatively re-create the cover art in celebration of the fifth anniversary of Young Thug’s first mixtape, released via 300 Entertainment and featuring Birdman, T.I., Duke, Boozie Badazz, Young Dolph, Yak Gotti, and Jacquees.

The deadline for all submissions is April 30, 2020.

All entries will be received via social media and must use the following hashtags for entry: #Barter6ArtChallenge, #Barter6, #300Creates, #MusicHeals, #Contest.

Kevin Liles, CEO and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment, said of “300 Creates”: “this initiative is intended to inspire a world of innovators to illustrate, design and put context around life, art, music, film, and sports as we know it today. Also, to celebrate the opportunity of tomorrow. We will do this by engaging all of you around the globe who chose to create and engage with us. I look forward to everyone joining, engaging and most importantly creating with us.”

Through the 300 Entertainment website and social media channels (Instagram and Twitter) new contests will be announced every week, with each contest lasting for two weeks. The rewards will vary from one contest to the next. In addition to the reward, the winner of each contest will be featured on the artist’s socials, the 300 Entertainment website, and all affiliated company socials.

Over the past few challenging weeks, 300 Entertainment has donated 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of NYC to help provide meals for New Yorkers in need and to support their home community. It also launched the COVID-19 Employee Relief Program for the sake of providing everyone in 300 a way to help a loved one in need through an application for a financial donation. Additionally, 300 launched their “Unplugged Live” series to spotlight artists through performances and to bring people together through the power of music. “300 Unplugged” is hosted by Liles and goes live every Tuesday and Thursday evening on YouTube. Performances from this season include Cobi, Nova Miller, Meg Mac, Drax Project, Bailey Bryan, The Hunna, and Noah Cunane.