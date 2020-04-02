Rapper YNW Melly Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Prison

Rapper YNW Melly, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder last year, has contracted coronavirus while in Florida’s Broward County Jail.

The 20-year-old’s Twitter and Instagram accounts posted the news on Thursday afternoon.

“Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon,” the accounts wrote.

Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly pic.twitter.com/C1Cy0F24Ys — Melvin & Melly 2 Face 🌗 (@YNWMelly) April 3, 2020

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is still awaiting trial for the double murder charges, to which he plead not guilty. He faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Earlier on Thursday, controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released early from prison over coronavirus fears. He has asthma, which puts him at a higher risk of death if he contracts the virus. Originally sentenced to two years, he was granted an early release on July 31, and will now serve the rest of his sentence confined to his home.