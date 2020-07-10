YG Comes Down on Nicki Minaj For Collaborating With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper YG might be severing professional ties to Nicki Minaj following her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

During an interview with Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 on Thursday, YG was asked how he felt about Minaj’s recent track with the controversial rainbow-haired rapper and if he would want to work with her again. “I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” he said after shaking his head to the question. “I’m a real street n–a,” he added, “Yeah, I’m cool.”

Minaj recently featured on 6ix9ine’s record “Trollz” which landed atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart on its debut week. YG had previously worked with Minaj on his song “Big Bank,” also featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz, but it appears that will be the last time we hear them on a track together.

The Compton born street rapper has made it clear in the past that he does not support 6ix9ine. Last year, YG performed his song “Stop Snitching” at Coachella in front of a mugshot of the rapper, following 6ix9ine’s arrest and reports that he was cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence.

6ix9ine seems to be unbothered by YG’s comments after he responded to a clip of the conversation that was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account, writing, “Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time.”

Elsewhere in his radio interview, YG shared he would be supporting Kanye West in his presidential run. “People be underestimating Kanye. He always got a plan,” he said. After being told that West still has not registered as a candidate as of yet, YG jokingly replied, “It’s all cap!”

Watch the full conversation here.