YG’s 4Hunnid Label Strikes Joint Venture With Epic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Compton rapper YG today unveiled a joint venture between his 4Hunnid label and Epic Records. The Sony Music company will exclusively release, distribute and market new music from the rapper’s Los Angeles-based independent label.

The first release from the partnership is scheduled to come from Compton female rapper Day Sulan, who was featured on YG’s single “Her Story,” from his 2019 opus “4Real 4Real.”

“Me and my team have been doing innovative, legendary stuff for years—helping keep the West Coast alive,” YG said in a statement. “Now, Epic comes through at the best possible time with a platform for our expansion. I’m proud of this opportunity and will make the most of it.”

Epic chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone commented, “We at Epic are delighted by this joint venture with YG and his forward-thinking 4Hunnid brand. YG perfectly represents the new face of hip-hop music: versatile, creative, multifaceted, and steeped in history but versed in current trends. This marks an exciting addition to our roster and offerings.”

According to the announcement, 4Hunnid “encapsulates YG’s versatility and impact, touting impeccable branding, inimitable style, and ambitious vision for both the label and its affiliated clothing line.”

Since his 2014 major label debut “My Krazy Life,” YG has racked up four Top 10 albums and 3 billion streams to date. Hit singles include the smash “My N—a” (featuring Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan), “Big Bank” (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj), “Who Do You Love?” (feat. Drake) “Why You Always Hatin?” (feat. Drake and Kamaiyah) and others.