×

YG’s 4Hunnid Label Strikes Joint Venture With Epic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
YGRolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Compton rapper YG today unveiled a joint venture between his 4Hunnid label and Epic Records. The Sony Music company will exclusively release, distribute and market new music from the rapper’s Los Angeles-based independent label.

The first release from the partnership is scheduled to come from Compton female rapper Day Sulan, who was featured on YG’s single “Her Story,” from his 2019 opus “4Real 4Real.”

“Me and my team have been doing innovative, legendary stuff for years—helping keep the West Coast alive,” YG said in a statement. “Now, Epic comes through at the best possible time with a platform for our expansion. I’m proud of this opportunity and will make the most of it.”

Epic chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone commented, “We at Epic are delighted by this joint venture with YG and his forward-thinking 4Hunnid brand. YG perfectly represents the new face of hip-hop music: versatile, creative, multifaceted, and steeped in history but versed in current trends. This marks an exciting addition to our roster and offerings.”

According to the announcement, 4Hunnid “encapsulates YG’s versatility and impact, touting impeccable branding, inimitable style, and ambitious vision for both the label and its affiliated clothing line.”

Since his 2014 major label debut “My Krazy Life,” YG has racked up four Top 10 albums and 3 billion streams to date. Hit singles include the smash “My N—a” (featuring Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan), “Big Bank” (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj), “Who Do You Love?” (feat. Drake) “Why You Always Hatin?” (feat. Drake and  Kamaiyah) and others.

More Biz

  • YGRolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles, USA

    YG’s 4Hunnid Label Strikes Joint Venture With Epic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Compton rapper YG today unveiled a joint venture between his 4Hunnid label and Epic Records. The Sony Music company will exclusively release, distribute and market new music from the rapper’s Los Angeles-based independent label. The first release from the partnership is scheduled to come from Compton female rapper Day Sulan, who was featured on YG’s [...]

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    How Disney Veteran Bob Chapek Emerged From Dark-Horse Status to Take CEO Job

    When the final act came in the corporate succession drama that has captivated Hollywood for years, it turned out that Bob Chapek was the logical candidate who was hiding in plain sight the whole time. The news that Chapek would succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. hit the entertainment industry like [...]

  • In this courtroom sketch, Harvey Weinstein,

    Harvey Weinstein Is Behind Bars, but Has the Culture in Hollywood Really Changed?

    Two years ago, as Harvey Weinstein’s company was on the brink of bankruptcy, his lawyer issued a statement blasting the New York attorney general, who had accused the beleaguered mogul of fostering a culture of systemic sexual harassment. “If the purpose of the inquiry is to encourage reform throughout the film industry, Mr. Weinstein will [...]

  • Chrysalis Records Re-Launches, Signs Laura Marling

    Chrysalis Records Re-Launches, Signs Laura Marling in Partnership With Partisan

    Chrysalis Records — the iconic record company that was home to artists ranging from Jethro Tull and Blondie to Billy Idol and Huey Lewis and the News — is re-launching as a front-line label and releasing new music for the first time in more than two decades. British singer-songwriter Laura Marling is the revived label’s [...]

  • Dem Debate

    Democratic Debate: Mike Bloomberg Slams Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Hammers Both

    Mike Bloomberg threw his first punch early in Tuesday’s Democratic Debate in Charleston, S.C., taking aim at Bernie Sanders over recent reports that Russian hackers are trying to assist his campaign for the presidency. Bloomberg, the billionaire owner of Bloomberg News and former New York City mayor, responded to Sanders’ opening remarks about economic equality [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    European Industry Buoyed by Weinstein Verdict: 'Things Have Irrevocably Changed'

    Global film and TV executives, including “Elizabeth” producer Alison Owen and “Shakespeare in Love” producer David Parfitt, have spoken out about Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict, calling it a “seismic” victory that will bring about immutable change. Monday’s long-awaited outcome to the U.S. trial, which saw Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, has been [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Alternate Juror: 'Justice Does Work'

    John Deysher served as an alternate juror on Harvey Weinstein’s trial. He sat through six weeks of arguments and testimony in Manhattan Supreme Court. Had any of the jurors been excused, he would have been called on to deliberate. But in the end, Deysher remained a bystander. On Monday, the jury convicted Weinstein of first-degree [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad