×

YG Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery Ahead of Grammy Performance

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
YG Arrested
CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Rapper YG was arrested Friday morning on robbery charges at his home in Southern California, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The “Go Loko” artist was taken into custody after sheriff deputies arrived at his residence with a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation involving a robbery. The 29-year-old, real name Keenon Jackson, is being held on $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He is expected in court on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

YG’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, spoke to TMZ about the unexpected arrest.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details,” said Tacopina. “We are learning about this case through the media.”

YG was set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday for the Nipsey Hussle tribute, along with artists John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin.

YG’s friend and fellow rapper, The Game, took to Twitter to express his suspicions on the timing of the rapper’s arrest.

Variety has reached out to YG’s rep for more information.

In July, a Hollywood Hills home leased by YG was raided in connection to a police pursuit and shootout in Compton that left one bystander dead. One man was arrested on a weapons charge, and several others were detained and released. YG was not there at the time of that raid, police said.

More Music

  • YG Arrested

    YG Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery Ahead of Grammy Performance

    Rapper YG was arrested Friday morning on robbery charges at his home in Southern California, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The “Go Loko” artist was taken into custody after sheriff deputies arrived at his residence with a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation involving a robbery. The 29-year-old, [...]

  • Harvey Mason Jr.., Chair of the

    Grammy Board Chief Calls Allegations of Nomination-Rigging ‘Just Not Right’

    Among the many allegations in ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan’s blockbuster legal complaint, the one that possibly cuts most to the heart of the institution — and is of most concern to artists and the public — is the allegation that the nominating process is “rigged.” The example in the complaint points to the [...]

  • Taylor Swift attends the premiere of

    Taylor Swift Bows Out of Unannounced Grammy Performance

    Taylor Swift has bowed out of a possible performance on the Grammy Awards program Sunday night just as stealthily as it appeared she might have bowed into it, multiple sources tell Variety. Her possible appearance on the show had been kept a secret — albeit not an extremely well-kept secret —  so her exit won’t [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Why Aerosmith Is Still Gold for Synchs

    Aerosmith’s star-studded tribute concert as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year honorees on Friday night (January 24) will cement another important milestone in the historic Boston-founded band’s contributions to the American rock canon. But over the past decade, some of the band’s best-known music has remained part of the cultural conversation through some of [...]

  • Josh Olson Mick Jagger Steve Bing

    Mick Jagger's Rainy Day Podcasts, Warner Bros. Digital Networks Sign First-Look Deal

    A podcast shingle co-created by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has inked a deal with a major studio. Warner Bros. Digital Networks has signed a first-look deal with Rainy Day Podcasts, a new company from Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing and writer Josh Olson, with the aim of producing [...]

  • Sirius Logo

    Radio Hall of Famer Kid Kelly Leaves SiriusXM After Two Decades

    In a surprise move, veteran programmer, on-air personality and Radio Hall of Famer Kid Kelly has left SiriusXM after nearly 20 years with the radio giant, a rep for the company has confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by RAMP. He most recently served as SiriusXM’s VP of Pop Music Programming. “After a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad