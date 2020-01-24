YG Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery Ahead of Grammy Performance

Rapper YG was arrested Friday morning on robbery charges at his home in Southern California, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The “Go Loko” artist was taken into custody after sheriff deputies arrived at his residence with a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation involving a robbery. The 29-year-old, real name Keenon Jackson, is being held on $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He is expected in court on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

YG’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, spoke to TMZ about the unexpected arrest.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details,” said Tacopina. “We are learning about this case through the media.”

YG was set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday for the Nipsey Hussle tribute, along with artists John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin.

YG’s friend and fellow rapper, The Game, took to Twitter to express his suspicions on the timing of the rapper’s arrest.

Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor. #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere — The Game (@thegame) January 24, 2020

Variety has reached out to YG’s rep for more information.

In July, a Hollywood Hills home leased by YG was raided in connection to a police pursuit and shootout in Compton that left one bystander dead. One man was arrested on a weapons charge, and several others were detained and released. YG was not there at the time of that raid, police said.