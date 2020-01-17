×

Hulu Renews ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ and ‘Dollface’ for Season 2

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wu Tang An American Saga Dollface
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu has renewed “Wu Tang: An American Saga” and “Dollface,” each for a second season.

The former, created and written by Alex Tse and the RZA, is based on the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan. The first season explored the hip-hop group’s history and daily struggles of balancing its rising music career on the backdrop of the drug-fueled early-1990s.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga” stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young. Hailing from Imagine Television Studios, it is executive produced by Tse, the Rza, Brian Grazer, Method Man, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey.

Dollface,” created by Jordan Weiss, centers on a young woman named Jules (Kat Dennings), who, in the aftermath of a breakup, tries to rekindle long-forgotten female friendships amidst a battle with her own imagination.

In addition to Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also start. Weiss executive produces alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Dennings; Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. “Dollface” is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

More TV

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV Plus

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” fame, has inked an overall deal with Apple TV Plus to develop new projects exclusively for the platform as executive producer and star. “I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal [...]

  • How 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Informed 'Diary of

    How 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Prepared Ilana Peña for 'Diary of a Future President'

    At first glance, the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and Disney Plus’s “Diary of a Future President” could not be more different. The former centered on a woman with borderline personality disorder who overturned her life multiple times for a chance at love but who still struggled in relationships because she didn’t fully love herself, while the [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Leads

    TV Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Leads Fox to Thursday Win

    “Last Man Standing” helped Fox to a TV ratings win on a relatively quiet Thursday night. The Tim Allen-led comedy scored a 0.8 rating for both episodes, with the first drawing 4.6 million total viewers and the second 4.9 million. Freshman drama “Deputy” followed it up with a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, down [...]

  • Meryl Streep

    Meryl Streep to Narrate Apple Animated Short About Earth Day

    Meryl Streep is the latest big name heading to Apple. The acclaimed actor is attached to narrate a forthcoming animated short film about Earth Day, which is slated to premiere April 17 on Apple TV Plus. Titled “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the short will also feature the voices of “State [...]

  • NAPTE 40th Anniversary

    Why NATPE Miami Is a 'Booming Area for Media and Multiculturalism'

    The NATPE conference will mark its tenth iteration of dealmaking, networking, brainstorming and ocean-gazing in Miami this year. The move of the association’s annual market and conference to Miami Beach in 2011 was born out of desperate times, but the balmy setting has proven to be a boon for the National Assn. of Television Program [...]

  • Paris Recreated for Movie Productions on

    TSF Recreates Paris on Former Air Base for Movie and TV Shoots

    As French outfits move to expand their studio offerings, industry eyes have turned to a 20-hectare stretch of land 20 miles south of Paris. There, in the commune Plessis-Pâté, sits the TSF Backlot 217, a converted air base that has become one the Gallic industry’s banner initiatives. One of France’s leading production suppliers, TSF scoped [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad