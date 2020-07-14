‘World of Dance’ Partners With EMPIRE to Launch Record Label (EXCLUSIVE)

“World of Dance,” the popular NBC dance competition show judged by Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough, is adding a record label to its brand portfolio which includes a YouTube network, tours, a brand management company and the U-Jam dance fitness program. Music released will be co-managed, marketed and promoted with digital and physical distribution via a global partnership with San Francisco-based EMPIRE.

Leading the music arm is Jr. Regisford, while marketing is overseen by Spike Wray-Kirk, announced World of Dance founders David Gonzalez and Michael McGinn. The World of Dance vision mission is described as: “To become the preeminent lifestyle brand and creative platform for dancers around the world. Following the legacy of the world’s most prestigious dance competition brand, World of Dance Records is a forward-thinking, full-service record label and artistic brand management company. We focus on transitioning dancers to artists by implementing creative musical brand strategies while highlighting fan engagement. World of Dance Records is the driving force behind building and growing the musical artistic brands of the leading dance artists around the world. Keeping an ear to the pulse of our community while always exploring new sounds and visuals, our musical brand identity will genuinely relate with people globally as the label for a connected generation.”

Added Tina Davis, vp of A&R for EMPIRE: “I have worked with Jr. Regisford for a number of years in music. We are thrilled to partner with Jr, David, Michael and the World of Dance Records team.”

“World of Dance” scored high ratings last month. On June 17, Variety reported a 0.9 rating (up from a 0.8 the previous episode) among adults 18-49 and drawing 4.4 million total viewers.