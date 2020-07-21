Hit Producer WondaGurl Signs Global Co-Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV, Cactus Jack

Hit producer WondaGurl, who’s worked with some of the top names in hip-hop and R&B, including Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Drake, Pop Smoke, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Lil Uzi Vert and SZA, has signed a global agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, in partnership with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Publishing.

WondaGurl is among the youngest women to have a production credit on a platinum-selling hip hop album, Jay-Z’s 2013 release “Magna Carta Holy Grail” (she was 16). Tracks on which she has worked include Rihanna’s “B–ch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna, “Antidote,” “No Bystanders,” and “Can’t Say” by Travis Scott, “Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke feat. Quavo, “Christopher Walking” by Pop Smoke, “No Idea” by Don Toliver and “Company” by Drake feat. Travis Scott.

Says Sony/ATV senior director, creative Jennifer Drake: “WondaGurl has been an incredible producer for years while shattering glass ceilings for women in music and entertainment. I am incredibly excited to sign WondaGurl as I have been passionate about her talent for years — Sony/ATV and Cactus Jack have just been enriched tremendously.”

David Stromberg, General Manager of Cactus Jack Publishing, echoed the sentiment. “The Cactus Jack team looks forward to powering the next phase of WondaGurl’s incredible career through this publishing venture,” he said. “She is truly one of the most dynamic young talents in music today.”

WondaGirl manager Tyler Henry added: “WondaGurl is one of the most talented young producers and executives in music today. Her catalog and work ethic speak for themselves. We are excited for this next phase in her career and thrilled to be working with Sony/ATV and Cactus Jack as they support her on this new endeavor.”