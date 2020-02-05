Willie Nelson to Headline Inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival

Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. will headline the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, which promoter AEG Presents describes as a “new outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience” taking place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma over the weekend of June 6-7, with a pre-festival party happening on June 5. The event features more than 25 acts including headlining sets from Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr. along with performances from Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and many more; see below for full lineup.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of Red Dirt,” said festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. “These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day.”

Presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning Wednesday, February 12 with early bird prices on-sale to the public Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Weekend General Admission Passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages, starting at $469.50, include up-close reserved seating and VIP parking plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists (to be announced), catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options also available. Additionally, Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50. The Friday night pre-party on June 5 will be available to anyone with a weekend pass; lineup details coming soon. To sign up for the presale, view full pricing and package details, and to purchase passes, go to www.bornandraisedfestival.com. Payment plans available.

The full lineup for Born & Raised Music Festival is as follows:

Willie Nelson & Family

Hank Williams Jr.

Jamey Johnson

Whiskey Myers

Blackberry Smoke

Margo Price

Randy Rogers Band

Shooter Jennings

Parker McCollum

Stoney Larue

Jack Ingram

Hayes Carll

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Paul Cauthen

Flatland Cavalry

The Band of Heathens

Shane Smith & The Saints

Bottle Rockets

Mike and The Moonpies

Zach Bryan

Elizabeth Cook

Kendell Marvel

Tim Montana

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights