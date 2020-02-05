×

Willie Nelson to Headline Inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Willie Nelson
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. will headline the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, which promoter AEG Presents describes as a “new outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience” taking place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma over the weekend of June 6-7, with a pre-festival party happening on June 5. The event features more than 25 acts including headlining sets from Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr. along with performances from Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and many more; see below for full lineup.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of Red Dirt,” said festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. “These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day.”

Presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning Wednesday, February 12 with early bird prices on-sale to the public Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Weekend General Admission Passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages, starting at $469.50, include up-close reserved seating and VIP parking plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists (to be announced), catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options also available. Additionally, Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50. The Friday night pre-party on June 5 will be available to anyone with a weekend pass; lineup details coming soon. To sign up for the presale, view full pricing and package details, and to purchase passes, go to www.bornandraisedfestival.com. Payment plans available.

The full lineup for Born & Raised Music Festival is as follows:

Willie Nelson & Family

Hank Williams Jr.

Jamey Johnson

Whiskey Myers

Blackberry Smoke

Margo Price

Randy Rogers Band

Shooter Jennings

Parker McCollum

Stoney Larue

Jack Ingram

Hayes Carll

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Paul Cauthen

Flatland Cavalry

The Band of Heathens

Shane Smith & The Saints

Bottle Rockets

Mike and The Moonpies

Zach Bryan

Elizabeth Cook

Kendell Marvel

Tim Montana

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

 

More Music

  • Willie Nelson

    Willie Nelson to Headline Inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival

    Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. will headline the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, which promoter AEG Presents describes as a “new outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience” taking place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma over the weekend of June 6-7, with a pre-festival party [...]

  • Sam Hunt Country and Pop Hitmakers

    Country Hitmaker Sam Hunt Schedules First Album Since 2014 Debut

    Sam Hunt may have long since set a record for longest time elapsed between a major country star’s first and second albums. Now there’s an end date being put on that record-setting, as the “Body Like a Back Road” singer’s sophomore album, “Southside,” has been announced for an April 3 release, to be followed by [...]

  • Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard. Brian Kelley

    Florida Georgia Line Join Azoff’s Full Stop Management

    After a polite pause following the announcement of their departure from Big Loud, their managers of eight years, a rep for Florida Georgia Line confirmed that the group has joined Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management, home to Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mark Ronson and others. The news was first reported by Music Row. The [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Zooms to 124 Million Premium Subscribers in Q4 With Record Quarterly Gain

    Spotify reported its best-ever net adds for Premium subscribers and topped guidance for total monthly active users for the fourth quarter of 2019, as the audio-streamer said it plans to double down on podcasting in 2020. Total monthly active users worldwide were 271 million as of the end of the year, up 31% and beating [...]

  • Prince Charles and Katy Perry

    Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of British Asian Trust

    Katy Perry was named ambassador of the British Asian Trust at the charity’s annual Royal Dinner on Feb. 4, an honor conferred on the pop star by Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne. While spotlighting the Trust’s anti-trafficking efforts in India, the Prince of Wales announced that Perry will serve as ambassador of [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Recording Academy Offers Public Arbitration to Ousted CEO; She Apparently Spurns It

    In response to ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan’s request last week to be released from the arbitration agreement she signed when she took the job, the Academy has agreed to have the dispute heard publicly — however, that agreement is not as liberating as it at first sounds. Dugan said “The Academy intentionally brought [...]

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Rihanna to Receive President's Award at 51st NAACP Image Awards

    Rihanna will receive the President’s Award — which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service — at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards on Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California. “Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad