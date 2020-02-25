Promotion Executive Wendy Goodman Exits RCA Records

Wendy Goodman, a 20-year veteran of RCA Records (and formerly imprint J Records), is leaving the company. Currently senior vice president of promotion for the Sony Music label, her last day is Feb. 28.

In an email to staff, RCA co-president Joe Riccitelli praised Goodman’s “passion, positivity and tenacity” in helping break multiple hits at adult radio, among them songs by Pink, Kesha, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, and credited her with having had a “huge impact on our business.” Riccitelli added: “I’ve always valued her partnership in developing the Promotion team and how committed she has always been to promoting our artists’ music. Please join me in wishing Wendy and her family all the very best in the future.”

Goodman’s own note to her colleagues reads as follows:

Besides my children, my greatest accomplishment is my 20 years at RCA Records. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best music executives, artists, managers and radio programmers in the business and these relationships are what I cherish the most of my 25 years on the label side.

That is what makes this decision so difficult, but I have thought long and hard about it and right now I need to spend more time with my children and be there for them in a more consistent capacity.

I have called RCA Records home for two decades and they are truly my family. The relationships I have built I will treasure more than I could ever express in a written word.

Thank you to Joe Riccitelli for believing in me since the day we merged in 2011 and continually elevating me for the last nine years. I will forever be grateful to Richard Palmese and Clive Davis for hiring me at J Records 20 years ago and giving me the opportunity to be part of building something really special.