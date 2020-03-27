×

Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times — And Album Promo

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Van Weezer
CREDIT: Courtesy of http://theendofthegamegame.com

Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs ready: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy online side-scrolling action game, playable via web browsers. 

The “The End of the Gamegame has users playing as one of the band’s four members and jumping and shooting their way in a (surprisingly difficult) boss fight against an oversized, beanie-clad alien. Players can nab extra lives by grabbing a number of Weezer-related items (surf wax, for one).

And if the alien boss looks familiar — it’s the same one from the music video for the song “The End of the Game” off the band’s forthcoming and metal-inspired “Van Weezer” album, due out May 15. 

It’s not the band’s first foray into gaming — a year ago, a special custom map for “Fortnite” called Weezer World was revealed. The purple-hazed map featured an enormous “W” based on the band’s iconic logo, a huge disco dance floor, slides, and colorful paneling. It unlocked four songs from the band’s Black Album — their sixth eponymous LP. “Van Weezer” will be the band’s fourteenth studio album overall.

Weezer is due to hit the road as a triple bill with Green Day and Fall Out Boy this summer on a tour of stadiums, including L.A.’s Dodger Stadium July 25 and New York’s City Field August 22. The “Hella Mega Tour” is slated to kick off with a European leg beginning June 13 in Paris.

Weezer announced the game via the band’s Twitter account late Friday morning, first with cheeky online “poll” about whether or not to release it (“Yes” or “100000% Yes” were the options), and later with a link to the game’s website, writing that it’s “[the] perfect game to play while you’re stuck inside and done watching Tiger King.” Can’t say we disagree.

More Music

  • Van Weezer

    Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times -- And Album Promo

    Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs ready: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy online side-scrolling action game, playable via web browsers.  The “The End of the Game” game has users playing as one of the band’s four members and jumping and shooting their way in a (surprisingly difficult) boss fight against an oversized, beanie-clad [...]

  • 'ive From Out There Coronavirus-Relief Concert

    'Live From Out There' Livestream, Which Raised $100,000 for Coronavirus Relief, Continues This Weekend

    Last week, 11E1even Group, in conjunction with Nugs.tv and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, raised $100,000 for coronavirus relief with announced their new digital content series, “Live From Out There.” The festival continues this weekend with the lineup in the schedule below. “I’m seeing this just like any curated channel,” said Ben Baruch, owner of 11E1even Group. “This [...]

  • Joe Diffie performing at the 12th

    Country Star Joe Diffie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Joe Diffie has become the first country star to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis, announcing that he contracted the disease in a message to fans Friday. The singer did not reveal whether he is currently hospitalized. “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” Diffie, 61, said in his statement. [...]

  • A2IM

    A2IM’s Indie Week and Libera Awards Go Virtual for 2020

    In yet another sign of the times, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) today announced that the 2020 installment of its Indie Week conference — the world’s biggest gathering point specifically for the independent music community — is moving online this year, obviously due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which also includes the [...]

  • Recording Academy Musicares Logo

    Warner Music Group Joins MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund

    Warner Music Group has made a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund launched last week, CEO Steve Cooper said in a memo to the company’s staff. “We’re backing the brave efforts of medical professionals around the world, as well as helping the musicians hurt the most by this crisis,” he wrote. “We’re making donations to Heart [...]

  • Why Are Music Streams Down If

    Why Are Music Streams Down If Everyone's Stuck at Home? Experts Weigh in

    While it might seem counterintuitive that music streams would decline at a time when so many Americans were ordered to stay home, data-savvy label executives were neither startled nor concerned by the 7.6% drop in plays that happened in the March 13-19 tracking week. Simply put, they say it’s down to focus on news and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad