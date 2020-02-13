×

The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New Album, ‘After Hours’ (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Weeknd on Thursday dropped a teaser for his next album, “After Hours,” which is “coming soon” via XO / Republic Records, according to the announcement. He had loosely titled the album “Chapter Six” in a social-media post from 2018, although that was apparently a placeholder title.

The album was led by two singles, “Heartless,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Blinding Lights,” which was The Weeknd’s first U.K. chart-topping single. The two songs dropped within days of each other last fall, and both have an early ‘80s vibe, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenched synthesizers. Both songs are also much more upbeat than the tracks on last year’s EP “My Dear Melancholy.”

The Weeknd has been building up to the album’s release over the past few weeks, with live performances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Blinding Lights” also soundtracked the Mercedes-Benz EQC campaign which The Weeknd starred in and served as creative director for. Indeed, he recently said on Twitter that he’s in “album mode full effect.” He’s overdue: despite multiple guest appearances, last year’s EP and a one-off single from the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack called “Power Is Power,” his latest major release was 2016’s full-length “Starboy.”

The Weeknd recently played himself in the Adam Sandler-starring film “Uncut Gems.” “He’s a friend of ours, and he’s a real cinephile,” said co-director Josh Safdie, speaking with Variety after the film’s premiere in Telluride. “Real cinephile. Like, one of his favorite filmmakers is (David) Cronenberg, and that makes sense, because he’s from Toronto. But he watches a lot of movies.”

View this post on Instagram

Album Title

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

 

More Music

  • The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New

    The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New Album, ‘After Hours’ (Watch)

    The Weeknd on Thursday dropped a teaser for his next album, “After Hours,” which is “coming soon” via XO / Republic Records, according to the announcement. He had loosely titled the album “Chapter Six” in a social-media post from 2018, although that was apparently a placeholder title. The album was led by two singles, “Heartless,” [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Group Planning IPO Within Next Three Years

    Buried in Vivendi’s earnings report released today is the blockbuster news that its subsidiary Universal Music Group is planning an IPO within the next three years. Vivendi recently sold 10% of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent Holdings for $3.3  billion, a sum that values the company at a whopping $33 billion. “Vivendi is [...]

  • Omarion

    Omarion, Zeus Network Team to Release 'The Millennium Tour Live Concert Featuring B2K'

    Zeus has announced a partnership with singer-songwriter Omarion to release “The Millennium Tour Live Concert featuring B2K,” as well as other original and existing content for the network. Omarion, an actor and multi-platinum selling artist, was a key figure in the popularity of boy bands in the early 2000s as lead singer of the group [...]

  • Members of South Korean music band

    Korean Entertainment Feels the Pain of Coronavirus

    Fear of the spread of coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the South Korean entertainment industry, where many scheduled concerts and events have been canceled. The K-pop sector has been especially hurt. Leading music talent management agency, JYP Entertainment postponed boy band GOT7’s concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium that had been scheduled for Feb. [...]

  • Bernie Sanders on stage at the

    L.A. Musicians' Union Local Endorses Bernie Sanders

    Boldly declaring itself “the first musicians union in the country to take a position in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the 7,000-member American Federation of Musicians Local 47 announced Wednesday that it has has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, a little less than three weeks out from the California primary. In making the announcement, the union [...]

  • Snoop Dogg Weed

    Snoop Dogg Finally Apologizes to Gayle King, Says He 'Overreacted' With Attack

    Almost a week after creating a firestorm by calling Gayle King “a dog-head b—” and telling her to beware “before we come get you,” Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account again Wednesday, this time to formally apologize to the newscaster. “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad