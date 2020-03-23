×

The Weeknd Drops Deluxe Edition of ‘After Hours’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Just 72 hours after he dropped his new album “After Hours,” The Weeknd followed with a deluxe edition that includes five bonus tracks: four remixes and the audio from his “Saturday Night Live” performance of the album’s “Scared to Live.”

He also tweeted in the early hours of Monday that a video for the album cut “In Your Eyes” is coming at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT., and promised earlier in the weekend “Lots of videos from this album!”

The deluxe-edition drop was an unexpected move that seems likely to boost the album’s first-week tally, which is already headed to be the biggest of the year, even more: Prognosticators estimate that it will have shifted around 400,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, topping BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7,” which racked up 218,000 units, according to Rolling Stone.

“After Hours” was met with an ecstatic reaction when it dropped on Thursday, at the end of a crushing week of awful news as the coronavirus spread in North America and worsened in Europe. It surpassed 100 million global streams on its first day of release, while songs from it occupied the top 12 spots on Apple Music’s Top 100 and 14 of the top 15 on Spotify.

The deluxe edition of the album a remix of “Heartless” by Vapor Wave featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert, one of “Save Your Tears” by Oneohtrix Point Never, one of the title track by The Blaze and one of “Blinding Lights” by Chromatics. The set is rounded out by the audio of Weeknd’s “Saturday Night Live” performance of “Scared to Live.” Listen to it here.

The Weeknd was active on Twitter early Monday and, in an unintentionally comic exchange, shot down fans’ questions about a rumored “blue version” of the album featuring new songs. After responding “blue what?,” “where did you read that rumor?” and replying the version doesn’t exist, the fans admitted they’d made up the rumor.

 

More Music

  • EIF Launches Fund to Help Entertainment

    Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Coronavirus Response Fund

    The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched the COVID-19 response fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own community has been impacted tremendously.  Productions have halted, many displaced workers have found themselves without pay or medical care, and live entertainment is at a standstill. Every [...]

  • Father John Misty

    Father John Misty Drops Live Album to Benefit MusiCares' Coronavirus Fund

    Father John Misty today announced the release of a live album, “Off-Key in Hamburg,” available on Bandcamp. All proceeds from the album will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. “Off-Key in Hamburg” was recorded live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8, 2019 with his long-time touring band, and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. MusiCares, the [...]

  • Keith Urban - Entertainer of the

    ACM Awards Announce New September Date for Show, While Leaving Location TBA

    Producers of the Academy of Country Music Awards have settled on a new date for the live CBS telecast, landing on Sept. 16, pushing back the ceremony five months from its originally scheduled April 5 perch. Notably, the announcement from the ACM and Dick Clark Productions said that the venue would be revealed soon along [...]

  • August Rigo

    What's it Like Making Big Hits With BTS? 'Historic,' Says Collaborator August Rigo

    It’s not everyday when you’re called upon to work with the biggest group in pop music, but Toronto native August Rigo was one of the few trusted to co-write two tracks on BTS’ latest album, “Map of the Soul: 7″ — “Black Swan” and “On.” The former, written alongside BTS member RM, producer Pdogg, rapper [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the premiere of

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Hints at 'In the Heights' Delay: 'A Lot Remains to Be Done'

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights” could struggle to be ready in time for its big-screen debut, currently set for June 26, if coronavirus concerns delay post-production, the Tony winner suggested Sunday night. Miranda — in a livestream interview with Rosie O’Donnell that was billed as a remounting of her successful daytime talk [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad