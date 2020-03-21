This Weekend’s Music Live-Streams: Brad Paisley & Vince Gill, Jewel, Diplo, Lucius, More

The live-stream concert phenom continues in earnest this weekend with a couple of powerful multi-artist bills, starting with Sunday’s stripped-down, all-star version of the Grand Ole Opry with acoustic performances by Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart, stepping into the Ryman without a live audience or the usual backing crew.

Sunday night, the focus shifts to singer-songwriters based largely out of L.A. or the west coast, as Lucius and Courtney Barnett put on a living room concert with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This exceptional lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

County fans in particular have a lot to look forward to, besides the very different Opry show. Sunday night, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” just entered the top 10, will do her own live-stream. The two star-level Chrises of the format, Chris Janson and Chris Young, have their own shows on Sunday. Following on Monday are Brandy Clark, the teaming of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and a packed ’80s/’90s nostalgia bill.

Others on deck this weekend include Diplo (who has scheduled a lot of activity in the coming days), Jewel, Jill Sobule, Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Lauren Jenkins, Reverend Horton Heat and Alicia Witt.

Here are our updated listings for the coming days:

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)

click here

Jewel

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

via Facebook and Instagram

access here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

Ron Gallo

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Instagram, @rongallo)

Jameson Rogers

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Randall King

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Lauren Jenkins

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(ticketed, via StageIt)

access here

Rufus Wainwright

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling

3 p.m. ET., noon PT

(via Instagram)

Juanes

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

Alicia Witt

8:30 p.m., 5:30 PT

(via StageIt)

Reverend Horton Heat

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Instagram Live, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund)

click here

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(via Instagram and Facebook)

click here

Chris Janson

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

Anthony Hamilton

5 p.m. ET /2 PT

(via Instagram, part of Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via YouTube)

access here

Chris Young

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

click here or here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt

access here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(rock photographer, via Instagram)

Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”

10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT

(via Instagram, @rongallo)

no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)

Destructo: “Sunrise Sermon” DJ set

8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT

(via Twitch and Facebook)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

Larkin Poe

5:30 ET, 2:30 PT

(via StageIt, benefit for crew)

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Global Citizen, part of “Together at Home” series)

access here

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook Live and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood

5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT

(via RFD-TV, the Heartland Network and artists’ Facebook pages)

click here

Hot Club of Los Angeles

midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT

(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)

click here

JP Cooper

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Walker County

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube)

access here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

George Shingleton

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(every Tuesday, via Facebook)

click here

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Road Show

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)

click here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Robyn Hitchcock

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube and Instagram)

access here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Shannon McNally

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(via StageIt)

PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Mendes’ Instagram page)

click here

Hozier

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

OneRepublic

4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(via Facebook Live)

access here

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)

access here

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Third Man Public Access: Teddy and the Rough Bears

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Kassi Ashton

noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

(via Instagram)

access here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Bloodshot Records’ “Virtual Day Party”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Big Cedar Fever

3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT

(recreates day party the label had planned for SXSW; via Facebook)

access here

Chevel Shepherd

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Temecula Road

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Whiskey Jam’s “Risky Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)

access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook

Niall Horan

4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Common

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / 3 PT

(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)

click here

Indigo Girls

6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT

(via Facebook live)

click here for access

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, via Key)

access here

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

3 p.m. GMT

(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

access here

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Tyler Booth

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Riley Green

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

via Instagram

click here

Keith Urban

home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)

watch here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

via Facebook Live and Instagram

for access, click here

Shenandoah with guests Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

free, via Facebook Live access on each artist’s Facebook page or here

Rhett Miller

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt