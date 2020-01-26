×

How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Grammy placeholder
CREDIT: John Parra/WireImage for NARAS

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are just hours away. Music’s biggest night is set to light up Los Angeles’ Staples Center with Lizzo; Billie Eilish; Demi Lovato; the Jonas Brothers; Tyler, the Creator; Bonnie Raitt; and Camila Cabello set to perform.

Ariana Grande will also be making her return to the Grammys after deciding against performing at last year’s ceremony following a public spat with producer Ken Ehrlich. Also scheduled for the evening are group performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Aerosmith and Run-DMC, as well as Lil Nas X with BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsey.

The ceremony comes after a week of drama for the Recording Academy. Former president Deborah Dugan, only a few months into her tenure, was ousted from the organization following ongoing disagreements between her and the Academy’s establishment.

The ceremony’s telecast will begin on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Subscribers to CBS All Access can stream the Grammys on iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and many more devices. CBS All Access also offers a one-week free trial. CBS may also be available for live-streaming through services such as PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, depending on the market.

Between the amount of live performances and high-profile names set for the main event, the majority of awards will be handed out during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Hosted by musician Imogen Heap, the event will take place at the Microsoft Theater and begin at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on Grammy.com.

In her Grammy debut, Lizzo dominates the competition with a total of eight nominations. Both Eilish and Nas follow with six nominations apiece and Grande with five. See the full list of nominations here.

More Music

  • Grammy placeholder

    How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards

    The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are just hours away. Music’s biggest night is set to light up Los Angeles’ Staples Center with Lizzo; Billie Eilish; Demi Lovato; the Jonas Brothers; Tyler, the Creator; Bonnie Raitt; and Camila Cabello set to perform. Ariana Grande will also be making her return to the Grammys after deciding against [...]

  • On the Record

    'On the Record': Film Review

    “On the Record,” a documentary that presents the former music executive Drew Dixon’s accusations of sexual harassment and rape against the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons (it includes several other Simmons accusers as well), is the fourth major documentary of the #MeToo era to offer an incendiary indictment of men who have used their power within [...]

  • Sean Reinert/Facebook

    Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead at 48

    Sean Reinert, the pioneering drummer behind several death metal groups, including Cynic and Death, has died. He was 48. According to officials, Reinert was found unresponsive at his San Bernardino home on Friday, Jan. 24. No cause of death is known. Reinert formed Cynic in 1987 with frequent collaborator and guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal. They released [...]

  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

    If 'Old Town Road' Wins a Grammy, Will Nine Inch Nails Share the Award?

    Nine Inch Nails, a banjo and Lil Nas X made unlikely bed partners in the genre-bending mega-smash “Old Town Road,” which included a track from NIN’s largely instrumental 2008 album “Ghosts I–IV.” But while Trent Reznor and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross receive co-producer/co-writer credits for having created the hit’s hook, don’t expect their names to [...]

  • The Go Go's at Chicagofest in

    'The Go-Go's': Film Review

    In the terrific documentary “The Go-Go’s,” there’s a tasty clip of the band playing an early club gig in 1979, when they were part of the L.A. punk scene. They wear bushy black hair and pale white makeup (with rouge!), as if they were trying to be mannequin versions of Darby Crash, and they have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad