How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are just hours away. Music’s biggest night is set to light up Los Angeles’ Staples Center with Lizzo; Billie Eilish; Demi Lovato; the Jonas Brothers; Tyler, the Creator; Bonnie Raitt; and Camila Cabello set to perform.

Ariana Grande will also be making her return to the Grammys after deciding against performing at last year’s ceremony following a public spat with producer Ken Ehrlich. Also scheduled for the evening are group performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Aerosmith and Run-DMC, as well as Lil Nas X with BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsey.

The ceremony comes after a week of drama for the Recording Academy. Former president Deborah Dugan, only a few months into her tenure, was ousted from the organization following ongoing disagreements between her and the Academy’s establishment.

The ceremony’s telecast will begin on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Subscribers to CBS All Access can stream the Grammys on iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and many more devices. CBS All Access also offers a one-week free trial. CBS may also be available for live-streaming through services such as PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, depending on the market.

Between the amount of live performances and high-profile names set for the main event, the majority of awards will be handed out during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Hosted by musician Imogen Heap, the event will take place at the Microsoft Theater and begin at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on Grammy.com.

In her Grammy debut, Lizzo dominates the competition with a total of eight nominations. Both Eilish and Nas follow with six nominations apiece and Grande with five. See the full list of nominations here.