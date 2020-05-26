Warner Music Group Launches IPO

Warner Music Group Corp. announced today that it has launched the initial public offering of 70,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which is owned entirely by Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, first announced its intention in February, but shortly afterward, on March 2, delayed it when the coronavirus pandemic took effect in the U.S. and Europe.

The initial public offering price is expected to be between $23.00 and $26.00 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by Access and certain related selling stockholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The Company has been approved to list its shares of Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “WMG”.

With Universal Music Group recently valued at $33 billion — as part of its agreement to sell 10% of itself to a consortium led by Chinese tech giant Tencent — it was not surprising that Warner elected to test the waters. However, a Goldman Sachs report released earlier this month projects a 25% drop in global music revenue in 2020 — and a 75% revenue plunge for the live industry this year, to $7 billion. However, it also expects a “strong rebound” in the live sector in 2021 and an average 6% growth in the music business over the next decade, nearly doubling in value to $142 billion by 2030.

The pandemic has led Goldman to lower its projections significantly, with music pulling in $57.5 billion in 2020 — a nearly 30% drop from its original forecast, and depressingly lower than 2019’s $75 billion. It also scaled down its publishing forecast by 5% (to $6 billion) and recorded music by 8% (to nearly $21 billion).

