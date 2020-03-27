×

Warner Music Group Joins MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund

Variety Staff

Warner Music Group has made a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund launched last week, CEO Steve Cooper said in a memo to the company’s staff.

“We’re backing the brave efforts of medical professionals around the world, as well as helping the musicians hurt the most by this crisis,” he wrote. “We’re making donations to Heart to Heart International and to MusiCares and will continue to contribute to relief efforts in badly affected areas.” The implication is that the company will continue to donate to these causes.

“It’s inspiring to see how you’re supporting each other, our artists, our songwriters, and our partners,” he continued, addressing the staff. “You’ve adapted fast to this unprecedented situation, with imaginative solutions such as remote songwriter sessions, virtual promo tours, special playlists, and in-game merchandise. By helping to entertain and comfort people with music, we’re also keeping our company healthy and upbeat.”

Warner’s donation to MusiCares joins contributions from a range of companies in the music ecosystem, including Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM and Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube Music.

The fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

