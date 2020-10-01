One-Day Voting Rights Album Features Unreleased Pearl Jam, Aimee Mann, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine — and Mark Ronson’s Would-Be Bond Theme

A 77-track benefit album for a voting rights organization will be released as a download on Bandcamp Friday, for just one day before it disappears — and the list of artists and previously unreleased tracks is intriguing enough to inspire a full-on onset of carpe diem.

The second volume of “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” includes an even more impressive lineup than the first, and like its predecessor, will be available for 24 hours, starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, with all net proceeds going to Voting Rights Lab. The hefty release includes no options for streaming or individual download: it’s an old-fashioned all-or-nothing affair, though the $20.20 cost will make it an easy sell for music fans with an interest in even a fraction of the artists represented. The album can be purchased here Friday.

Among those turning in original, unreleased studio tracks are Pearl Jam (“Get It Back”), Aimee Mann (“Batten Down”), Margo Price (“Devil’s in the Details”), David Byrne (“People Tell Me”), Cold War Kids (“Almost a Crime”), Jenny Lewis (“Callaloo”), Shakey Graves (“Good Listener”) and Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell (“Wish in Vain”).

A particularly interesting footnote is a collaboration by Mark Ronson and singer Ilsey Juber on “No Time to Die” — not the BIllie Eilish song, but a stab Ronson took at coming up with a theme song for the upcoming Bond film of that name himself, before Eilish landed the assignment. (It’s not Ronson’s first attempt at a Bond theme: he was supposed to do the title song for “Quantum of Solace” with the late Amy Winehouse before those sessions fell apart.)

Cover songs of note include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit doing Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Yola tracking Nina Simone’s “Young, Gifted and Black,” another Simone cover by Feist in the form of “Human Touch” and the Old 97’s doing Cheap Trick’s “Southern Girl.”

High-profile collaborations on familiar material include the late John Prine being joined by Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey and Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale on his classic “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore,” and Arcade Fire being joined by Byrne on his “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).”

Live tracks were turned in for the occasion by Sturgill Simpson, the Postal Service, Black Pumas, Guided by Voices, Jack Johnson, Fleet Foxes, the War on Drugs and many others. Bright Eyes, Perfume Genius and My Morning Jacket are among those filing unreleased demos.

The previous album in the series raised over $250,000 in a day for Fair Fight and Color of Change, say reps for Voting Rights Lab, described as “a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights… work(ing) in partnership with organizations across the country to secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans.”

The team responsible for pulling the charity collections together includes writer/artist Dave Eggers, artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management) and Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld.

Said Eggers, “When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation — in one day — we were floored and it spurred us to do another. We thought we’d get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about 10 days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we’re trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope.”

“We could have included 200 artists,” added Kurland. “That’s how united the music community is around the fight for voting rights. We are so inspired to have this incredible collection of artists in an effort to raise money in support of the important work that Voting Rights Lab is doing.”

The full track list:

1. David Byrne – People Tell Me

2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back

3. Little Dragon – Night Shift

4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime

6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)

7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)

19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left

25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo

28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate

29. !!! – Feels Good

30. PUP – Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles – Focus

38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)

45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip – Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)

51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade – ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard – Near

58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner

59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)

62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round

63. Surfer Blood – New Direction

64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)

67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)

68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen

76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)