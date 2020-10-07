Voters’ Rights Benefit Album Featuring Pearl Jam, David Byrne Raises $550,000 in One Day

A 77-track benefit album featuring Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Aimee Mann and many others raised more than $550,000 for voting-rights organizations on Friday, the only day it was available. The album, the second volume of the “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” series, was available as a download for $20.20 on Bandcamp for just one day and featured dozens of previously unreleased tracks, with all net proceeds going to the Voting Rights Lab.

Further details on the album and the full tracklist can be found here, although it is no longer available.

The first compilation raised more than $250,000 for the Fair Fight and Color of Change organizations.

The team responsible for pulling the charity collections together includes writer/artist Dave Eggers, artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management) and Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld.

“We were blown away, every step of the way, on this project,” Kurland says. “From the vast array of artists who raised their hands to participate to how many people purchased each compilation, to the number of posters sold, and, of course, the amount of money we were able to raise for Fair Fight, Color of Change, and Voting Rights Lab. We went into this with very modest expectations, hoping to raise $50-$100k with Volume One: It speaks to the urgency musicians, and the public at large, are feeling around this election, ensuring secure voter access for everyone, and, ultimately, putting this country back on track.”