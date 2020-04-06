Virgin Fest Names Steve Levy Chief Marketing Officer

Steve Levy has been named chief marketing officer of Virgin Fest.

Scheduled for June 6 and 7 at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park, the inaugural music festival promises an “inclusive, eco-conscious weekend-long celebration” and features such acts as Lizzo, A$AP Rocky and Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals along with Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith, Banks, Tank and the Bangas, Trixie Mattel, Lauren Jauregi, Tiffany Young and Barns Courtney, among others.

Under the banner “People and Planet,” Virgin Fest touts an international talent lineup and an audience where “all are welcome … irrespective of race, color, pronoun, identity, gender, age, creed, ability, religion, political party, language, origin, heritage, traditions, background, education, income, career path, status, experience, viewpoint, beliefs, philosophies, ideas, shape, size, skill, style, appearance, music taste, who you voted for, what you’re into, how you live, who you know or who you love,” per an announcement of the lineup’s reveal in February. Tickets begin at $229.

Levy arrives from Insomniac Events, home to the Electric Daisy Carnival, where he was head of marketing and digital since 2017. At Virgin, he’s tasked with leading all sales and marketing for the brand’s live event portfolio which includes Virgin Fest and Kaaboo, as well as oversee all digital media and content development, production, and distribution.

“I’m honored and grateful to have the opportunity to join the Virgin brand as it returns to its roots in music through live events.” said Levy, “Richard Branson’s Virgin Records was a huge inspiration for my early career … and I have great memories of the legendary V Festivals.”