Vin Diesel Debuts First Single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Venturing out of the juggernaut that is the “Fast & Furious” franchise, actor Vin Diesel debuted his first single, “Feel Like I Do,” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” before the song was released on Spotify and other streaming platforms on Friday.

In a pre-recorded message, Diesel said he was honored to premiere the song on Clarkson’s show, stating that he admired her authenticity from her “American Idol” win in 2002 through her rise to fame.

Normally, he would be filming on set for the next installment of “Fast & Furious,” but due to pandemic-related delays has now found “another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart,” he said. “Fast & Furious 9” was to premiere May 22, but was pushed back to April 2, 2021.

Diesel added that Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo was one of the first people who believed in him. The single was released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records, and written and produced by Petey Martin.

The dance track is the physical manifestation of Diesel’s love for music, which he has expressed publicly over the years, such as in 2013 when he uploaded a video of him singing along to Rihanna’s “Stay” as a Valentine’s Day tribute to his partner Paloma Jimenez.

Ahead of the upbeat, pop EDM song’s release, Diesel wrote on Instagram, “For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”