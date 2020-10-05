Vevo Partners With HeadCount to Promote Voter Registration

Vevo has announced a partnership with HeadCount, the non-partisan, non-profit organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture and digital media. Since 2004, HeadCount has registered over 800,000 voters and ranks as one of the most active grassroots civic participation organizations in the United States.

According to the announcement, Vevo and HeadCount will be encouraging voter activity and registration through multiple online initiatives, including IGTV episodes from artists including Lauren Jauregui, as well as various PSA’s from Finneas, Conan Gray, AJ Mitchell, Saweetie, Kat Cunning, somegirlnamedanna, Ava Max, Dreamers, Ingrid Andress, Adé, Lydia Night, Victoria La Mala, WENS, Jordan McGraw, Jim Adkins and Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World and more.

As well as working with HeadCount, Vevo has also helped amplify the “Just Vote” campaign – a non-partisan, get-out-the-vote campaign launched by Global Citizen and HeadCount.

Andy Bernstein, Executive Director of HeadCount, says “Vevo is helping us reach voters nationwide through their favorite music videos. This is a powerful platform to help participation in democracy.”

“Vevo is proud to be partnering with HeadCount during such an important time for our country,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, “We know that our audience totally aligns with those that HeadCount are trying to reach and we’re excited to use the power of the music video to encourage people to use their voice and advocate for what they think is right.”

HeadCount has registered over 300,000 voters for the 2020 election and worked with musicians and partners including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Dave Matthews Band, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, March for Our Lives, RuPaul’s DragCon, MTV, and Dead & Company. Following COVID-19 restrictions, the organization quickly pivoted to an all-digital approach that led to innovation and online initiatives.