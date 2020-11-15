Gucci Mane Replaces T.I. as Jeezy’s Opponent in Next Verzuz Battle

In a sudden reversal, Gucci Mane has replaced T.I. as Jeezy’s opponent in the Verzuz Season 2 opener, taking place Thursday (Nov. 19). The switch was announced late Saturday night.

Jeezy and Gucci have had a long feud stemming from a 2005 home-invasion in which Gucci fatally shot Jeeyz’s friend Pookie Loc. Gucci was acquitted in the incident, which was deemed self-defense.

On Oct. 24, the Jeezy-T.I. lineup was announced as the season 2 opener in the popular DJ competition, which launched in March with a battle between founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The Verzuz series — which pits one classic artist or producer against another, working to one-up each other with their catalog of hits — has become enormously popular, peaking with the Brandy vs. Monica battle on Aug. 31, which drew more than 1.2 million viewers.

However, late Saturday night, Gucci Mane tweeted “Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline”, as an announcement of Verzuz’s presentation of a “cultural celebration, Live from ATL,” between the “TrapGod vs SnoCone,” with the official word arriving right after midnight, followed by a Verzuz retweet.

Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

Last week during an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Jeezy claimed that he invited Gucci Mane to join him on a Verzuz, only to be turned down.

On October 29, Gucci Mane even tweeted, “Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars, they scared of Wop.”

Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever 💨💨 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 29, 2020

So what happened? Jeezy has been talking about quashing his beef with Mane since last summer, even appearing on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast to say so. Considering that T.I. was all for a reconciliation during that broadcast and jumped onto Instagram to show his support with “Now THIS…. Is what the people wants to see‼…Trap Muzik salutes y’all,” presumably this was a peaceful switch on all sides.

We listened to the people and had to reshuffle the deck on ‘em. Gucci Mane vs Jeezy 💥

This is not a false alarm 🚨 The Super Bowl of the South.🔥

Some said it would NEVER happen, but it’s finally ON.

This Thursday at 5pm PT/8pm ET on @applemusic in HD. Drinks by @Ciroc. pic.twitter.com/mfHNP28CQs

— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 15, 2020