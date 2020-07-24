VenuesNow Unveils Its 2020 Women of Influence Award Winners

VenuesNow, a top trade publication for the sports and entertainment facility industry, has announced this year’s Women of Influence Award winners.

Given to 10 women each year – nine voted on by subscribers and one chosen by VenuesNow editors – the award honors their leadership and positive impact on the industry.

The Women of Influence Award recipients are Christine Barkley, president and CEO of Creative Booking Agency; Michele Bernstein, founder of Michi B Inc. and consultant at WME; Donna Daniels, EVP and Prudential Center GM for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment; Stacie George, SVP of booking in the New York market for Live Nation; Marlene Hendricks, SVP of guest experience and staffing for Hornets Sports and Entertainment; Geni Lincoln (Editor’s Choice), GM and SVP of live events at The Forum; Jamie Loeb, VP of marketing for Nederlander Concerts; Amanda Mann, SVP and GM of Rose Quarter Operations; Kelly McGrath, director of sales and marketing for XCel Energy Center; and Hallie Yavitch, VP of booking at Staples Center and Microsoft Theater.

To celebrate these women, VenuesNow is hosting a livestream roundtable on their Facebook page on July 28 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The conversation will be hosted by 2019 Women of Influence Award recipient and IEBA executive director Pam Matthews. VenuesNow also has an online hub dedicated to the Women of Influence Award, with individual pages honoring the recipients, write-ups of their specific accomplishments and a recorded version of the roundtable discussion.

VenuesNow was founded in 2002 to help venues operate more efficiently by delivering timely analysis and data-driven content. Its parent company is Oak View Group, which develops and invests in the sports and live entertainment industry.