Variety’s Chris Willman Wins Entertainment Journalist of the Year at 62nd SoCal Journalism Awards

Variety‘s Chris Willman won the prize for entertainment journalist of the year at the 62nd Annual Southern California Journalism Awards, held virtually Saturday evening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Willman also won in the music criticism category for his reviews, as well as in the music and theater news or feature category for “Interview with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.”

Variety was awarded eight prizes in total at this year’s awards, including best in-house or corporate publication for its joint issue with Rolling Stone, “American (In)Justice.”

Owen Gleiberman won for his memorial tribute, “John Simon: Now That He’s Gone, the Image of the Critic as Hater May Have Died Out Too,” and Daniel D’Addario won for personality profile of film or TV personalities for “Don Lemon, CNN’s ‘Unicorn,’ on Facing Racism and Homophobia.”

Daniel Holloway and Matt Donnelly won for best entertainment news or feature for “Does Kevin Feige’s Marvel Promotion Mean Ike Perlmutter’s Endgame?”

Angelique Jackson, Mackenzie Johnson and Meredith Woerner won in the category of entertainment personality profile or interview for “Meet Victoria Mahoney: The First Woman to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Film.”

Also at the awards, the Los Angeles Times’ Randy Lewis was named journalist of the year at a print publication with a circulation of over 50,000, and Los Angeles Downtown News’ John Regardie won journalist of the year for print publications with a circulation of under 50,000.

KTLA’s Christina Pascucci won the prize for television journalist of the year, KCRW’s Steve Chiotakis was named radio journalist of the year, and Capital & Main’s Joe Rubin won online journalist of the year. NBC LA’s Michael J. Duarte won sports journalist of the year, and the Associated Press’ Ringo Chiu was named photojournalist or videographer of the year.