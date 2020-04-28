Universal Music Publishing Unveils ‘Solutions,’ Network of Sync Offerings for Film, TV, Advertising

Universal Music Publishing has unveiled UMPG Music Solutions, combining its worldwide networks of sync and custom music offerings for film, television and advertising.

Client inquiries will be managed by UMPG’s local sync offices, as well as through Universal Publishing Production Music, according to the announcement. More information is available at http://www.umpgmusicsolutions.com/.

The service provides a single point of access in each local market to the company’s worldwide network of songwriters, composers, producers and sync resources – including its sync division, production music division and bespoke composition offerings – as well as those of select partners. The development of UMPG Music Solutions also strengthens the company’s film, TV and advertising strategy.

“UMPG’s Film, TV and Advertising teams strive to provide best-in-class service for our clients. With UMPG Music Solutions, we are highlighting the fact that our capabilities extend far beyond commercial music licensing,” said Tom Eaton, Senior Vice President, Music for Advertising, Film & TV, UMPG. “By harnessing the talents of our world-class roster, as well as our creative partners, UMPG continues to go above and beyond in providing the best results for all of our clients’ needs.”

In addition to tapping its own global roster, UMPG Music Solutions will offer access to leading songwriters, producers and composers from partner companies around the world, including: