Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge Tells Staff: ‘I Am on My Way to a Full Recovery’ From Coronavirus

Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge was among the first major music industry figures to be afflicted with coronavirus, and was admitted to Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center for treatment on March 13.

While no official word was issued on his condition, the assumption was that no news was good news, and it appears that was the case: Today, Grainge sent a note to the company’s staff in which he says he is “on [his] way to a full recovery.” The note, obtained by Variety, appears in full below.

Dear Colleagues:

I do hope each and every one of you and your loved ones is safe and doing as well as can be in these difficult times.

I apologize for not having written earlier, but I know only too well how difficult these times can be, for you see, I contracted COVID-19 and was one of the 20% whose symptoms were severe.

Today, I am at home and recuperating. Thanks to those on the front line of this crisis — the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers whose dedication and skill brought me back to health — I am on my way to a full recovery. I will never be able to thank them enough. And the first responders and all the other essential workers putting their lives on the line out there for all of us—they are heroes, justly entitled to our deepest respect and gratitude.

Take it from someone who’s been there: this thing is not just some bad flu. It’s as serious as it gets. As serious for the young and strong as it is for the old and infirm. Wherever you are in the world, take this pandemic as seriously as it deserves to be taken. Listen to and obey the guidance of your public health authorities. You will be doing it not merely for yourself, but for your families and—as we all know by now — for literally everyone in the world.

Let me close by thanking you as well. Without exaggeration, you are the greatest team the music world has ever brought together. Your amazing work — from home nonetheless! — during these past weeks only goes to prove it. I’m so proud of how your support for our artists and songwriters has not faltered, remaining as creative and devoted as it’s ever been, even as you’ve found the energy and time to lend helping hands to our COVID-19 response effort. You are remarkable.

Please take good care. If you need some special help the company might be able to provide, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your Human Resources representative.

Remember: one day this will all be behind us. And I hope that day comes soon, because, honestly, I can’t wait until we’re all back in the office together. In the meantime, I’ll see you on Zoom.

Stay safe,

Lucian

Last month, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund with a $2 million donation to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events.

According to the announcement, the fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support its efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.