Universal Music Group and Lego Unveil Exclusive Global Partnership

Universal Music Group and the Lego Group today announced an exclusive global partnership entailing product, experiences and more that will enable children around the world to explore their creativity through play, by expressing themselves through music, according to the announcement.

The partnership is based around the development of a new suite of Lego products launching in 2021, “created to encourage and inspire the next generation of musicians, creatives and fans,” the announcement reads. “This positive and playful initiative aims to reinforce child development and harness the mental and creative benefits of music and Lego play.” To that end, UMG will bring to the partnership “both local and global superstars, along with an unrivalled catalog of recorded music and publishing, covering all genres and languages, to the Lego Group programs.”

While full details of the partnership are not immediately available, if it includes Lego figures of Billie Eilish, Elton John or the Rolling Stones, suffice to say we’re here for it.

Music, of course, has been a large part of the “Lego Movie” series, not least the “Everything Is AWESOME!!!” signature song from the first film, performed by Tegan & Sara and the Lonely Island.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business, Universal Music Group comments: “Music plays an integral part in every child’s life from the moment they are born and throughout their development. Across the decades, children have continued to explore this passion via vinyl, radio, cassette, music videos, CD’s and streaming. Now through the partnership between the Lego Group and UMG, we will provide a new interactive way of inspiring the next generation of fans and creative visionaries.”

On the partnership, LEGO Group CMO, Julia Goldin says, “We know music is a huge passion for so many children, it has an incredible ability to engage and unite children and their families, just like the LEGO brick. This partnership will see us celebrate the power of merging music and the LEGO System in Play, providing children with a whole new way to creatively express themselves by bringing to life music in their own world, their own way.”