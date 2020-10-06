Universal Music Israel Names Meytal Shevach A&R Manager

Universal Music Israel has announced the appointment of journalist and radio host Meytal Shevach to the position of A&R Manager, effective immediately.

In her new role, Shevach will lead UMG’s efforts in the signing and development of new domestic Israeli musical talent for the label, which launched earlier this year. She will be based in Tel Aviv and will report to the label’s managing director, Yoram Mokady.

Universal Music Israel is the first standalone operation to be established in Israel by a major music company and is focused on the signing and developing of domestic talent, alongside exploring opportunities for commercial partnerships and new technologies with Israeli companies, according to the announcement.

Shevach joins UMI from Deezer, where she held the position of content and artist marketing manager and also currently serves as a podcast and radio host at Radio Tel Aviv. An experienced broadcast and music journalist, she has worked for some of Israel’s leading media outlets, specializing in music curation and programming. Those include Galgaltz, Radio Tel Aviv, MTV Israel – where she helped launch the local channel and served as its first music editor – and previously as the music critic and editor of Keshet Media Group’s digital news service Mako. She also served as musical advisor to TV shows including “The Interns,” ” Married at First Sight,” X- Factor Israel and “Loving Anna.”

Mokady said, “I am thrilled to have Meytal join the Universal team. Her vast experience working within the local artist and music community, will help us to identify and develop the next wave of Israeli talent, as we look towards introducing our artists to new audiences around the world, whilst reaching new fans and achieving success domestically.”

Shevach said, “It is an honor to join the Universal Music team in Israel. The arrival of UMI in Israel now provides a substantial link for domestic artists and labels to the international music industry and will help create more opportunities for local artists, creators and producers to reach new audiences around the world.”